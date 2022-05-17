ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela leaves game with injury

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Colorado Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela left Monday’s start against the San Francisco Giants with a lower back strain, the team announced.

Senzatela, 27, tossed two scoreless innings against San Francisco and tied a season high with three strikeouts before departing with a 1-0 lead.

The right-handed Senzatela (2-2, 4.55 ERA) made his seventh start of the season and second straight against the Giants.

In six major league seasons, Senzatela has a 38-37 record with a 4.85 ERA.

— Field Level Media

