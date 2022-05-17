ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
79-year-old dies in West Nashville single-vehicle crash

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in West Nashville Monday afternoon.

It happened on Hester Beasley Road.

Passenger dies during Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Nashville

Metro police say Lawrence McGill, 79, was driving his Nissan Frontier westbound when he lost control, drove into a ditch and hit a tree.

McGill was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Authorities also say there were no signs of impairment at the scene.

