79-year-old dies in West Nashville single-vehicle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in West Nashville Monday afternoon.

It happened on Hester Beasley Road.

Metro police say Lawrence McGill, 79, was driving his Nissan Frontier westbound when he lost control, drove into a ditch and hit a tree.

McGill was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Authorities also say there were no signs of impairment at the scene.

