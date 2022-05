JUNEAU – Yesterday, the Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan effort led by Rep. Liz Snyder to help tackle the issues surrounding food security in Alaska. Modeled after the successful mariculture task force, House Bill 298 establishes the Alaska Food Strategy Task Force, expanding on the initial work of the Governor’s task force to produce recommendations for developing a comprehensive statewide food strategy; strengthening the state’s diverse food systems; improving food security for all residents; and growing the local food economies of the state.

