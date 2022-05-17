Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

This weekend marks the beginning of official visits for 2023 football recruits, and three prospects will take visits to Lincoln to check out what Nebraska has to offer. So will another athlete out of the transfer portal. Former Texas wide receiver Marcus Washington, who entered the transfer portal on May...
The Nebraska baseball team can still finish fifth in the Big Ten. That fact is as wild as the defending league champions, currently tied for ninth in the conference, needing a likely sweep this weekend just to qualify for next week's conference tournament in Omaha. But there is a chance....
Carol Hutchins and Rhonda Revelle are Big Ten colleagues, longtime peers and dear friends. Their friendship spans decades, and the chats over the phone are countless. The spirit of those conversations, Hutchins noticed, was different this time as Nebraska and Michigan were preparing for the 2022 season. "You feel good...
For 167 days of his life, Clayton Anderson floated far above the Earth. But it’s his hometown of Ashland that Nebraska’s only astronaut has always gravitated toward. Nearly a decade after his retirement from NASA, where he spent 30 years, including the last 15 as an astronaut, Anderson, 63, has landed the position of president and CEO of the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum. The museum sits near his hometown along Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln.
It was all right there in front of the Nebraska baseball team. And the Huskers turned in the same kind of performance they have too many times this season. With nearly every team around them in the Big Ten standings losing to open the door, Nebraska was toothless on offense and mistake-prone on defense in a 4-1 loss to Michigan State Thursday night at Haymarket Park.
Lightning set fire to a church in Blair Tuesday afternoon as a series of storms moved across Nebraska. The extent of damage to the First Baptist Church was not available late Tuesday afternoon, but photos on the church's Facebook page showed water damage to the chapel's ceiling tiles and pews covered in plastic.
Trevor Jones, who worked aggressively to digitize Nebraska historical records and made other major changes at the state’s premier historical organization, is leaving this summer. Jones, who is CEO and executive director of History Nebraska, departs his post July 1. Among the many changes during Jones’ tenure was the...
Down 3-0 after half an inning, the hangover looked real for the Nebraska baseball team. A late-night, rain-delayed loss Sunday at Illinois and a long bus ride home that began at 6 a.m. Monday conspired against the Huskers, as did a good Oral Roberts team that came into Tuesday night's matchup with a 33-16 record.
In the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, Chris Bruner's child care center was one of the first in Lincoln to close its doors because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The real impact of the virus, however, was just taking shape. Soon, part-time staff at The Children's Place quit. Applicants were...
OMAHA — A federal judge in Nebraska on Wednesday denied a request for a preliminary injunction that would have temporarily protected U.S. Air Force members from penalties for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. The order from U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher came as part of an ongoing lawsuit from 36...
Miss Lucy — the Juilana mini-pig who captured the hearts of her owners before they knew her presence in their home violated city code — gets to stay. The Lincoln City Council on Monday voted unanimously to approve a resolution providing Ron and Dee Baddorf (the pig's owners) their request to waive the city code prohibiting swine in city limits.
Area law enforcement hosted their annual Special Olympics Torch Run Tuesday afternoon at Cody Park . Participants either walked or ran a few laps around the park in support of the start of the Summer Games, which will be held this weekend in Omaha.
The Flying Fish Farm has nothing to do with fish, though Salt Creek winds its way through the nearby wilderness, below a steep embankment that marks the eastern line of the property. It has everything to do with a large windsock that flew on the land in the mid-'70s, a...
