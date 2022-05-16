ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnfield, MA

No surprises at Lynnfield Town Meeting

By Anne Marie Tobin
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DbeeU_0fgPKPM000

LYNNFIELD — Despite being delayed for 45 minutes before reaching a quorum, there were no surprises at Monday night’s Annual Town Meeting.

Nearly every one of the items on the 16-article warrant was overwhelmingly adopted by voters with little discussion.

“It was an excellent meeting, we’re happy we got the quorum and we’re happy the way the town business worked out.” said Select Board Chair Phil Crawford.

“We as a Select Board appreciate the fact that all these people turned out for the meeting. Getting a quorum can always be an issue, but we appreciate that people, when asked to come to make the quorum, did their best to get here so we could conduct business.”

The biggest item on the warrant was Article 12, which asked for $325,000 from the Capital Facilities Maintenance Fund for architectural and engineering designs, plans for a new public safety building facility.

“Further study must be made which will allow us to reach, with confidence, the full costs,” said Town Administrator Rob Dolan, adding that the balance in the fund will still be $1.2 million after the appropriation. Voters approved the motion, 133-8.

The closest vote of the evening came on Article 6, which asked for an operating budget of $62.8 million. It passed by a 102-22 margin, but not before Ellen Crawford’s motion to amend the school budget (by adding $30,000 in funding to reinstate two part-time school library media assistant positions that had been cut from the school’s operating budget for the 2022-2023 school year) was soundly rejected.

Frances Fleming (one of the aides) spoke on behalf of herself and fellow aide Linda Rugato.

“We’re the two lowest paid people in town and by cutting our positions, that leaves only one person in school libraries,” she said. “These programs will be negatively affected. We need to keep the amazing libraries and MakerSpace programs flourishing.”

School Committee Vice-Chair Stacy Dahlstedt defended the cuts, saying if the funding is restored, that “will not bring these positions back.” She said that no new positions had been created that resulted in elimination of the two aide positions.

Residents also had comments about Article 7, the town’s capital budget. Finance Committee Chair Chris Mattia introduced a motion to cut funding for roads from $600,000 (as recommended by the Select Board) to $500,000 (as recommended by the finance committee). He cited the committee’s concerns over market conditions and the need to have available cash on hand in the event it is needed.

Crawford defended the Select Board’s decision, saying, “there is no downside to funding. If we don’t spend it this year then we roll it into next year.”

DPW Director John Tomasz said he felt confident that “whatever is appropriated will be spent.”

Pinehill Road resident Anne Patrick injected a little humor into the discussion.

She said that Pinehill Road residents have renamed the street, “Pinehole Road”  and asked if the extra $100,000 isn’t appropriated, “which streets won’t get done.” After Tomasz said Pinehill Hill isn’t scheduled for repairs until next year, Patrick said, “so I guess we should keep our (Pinehole Road) sign up.”

Other articles which passed by uncontested margins were: Article 1, which asked the town to act on town officers’ and special committees reports; Article 2, the appointment of honorary officers, and  Article 3, which asked the town to fix the compensation of the assessors and Select Board members.

Article 4, the annual article to balance the current year budget and transfer line items in and out where there are shortfalls and surpluses, passed by a 119-3 margin with one abstention.

Article 5, which sought authorization for a free cash transfer to pay overdue bills from the prior fiscal year, passed by a 122-5 margin.

Article 9, which asked to add the sum of $150,000 to the stabilization fund, passed 113-14.

Other articles that passed included: Article 10 (Ambulance Enterprise Fund, $824,183) and Article 11 (Golf Course Enterprise Fund, $1,080,116); Article 13 (to approve revolving funds, including things like the Council on Aging, the library, fields, and recreation); Article 14 (Fire Chief and Emergency Management Team Director’s proposal to increase fees for ambulance mileage rates and life support to keep the town in line with what other communities are charging) and Article 15 (a Planning Board submission asking the town to approve appropriations from proceeds of a bond to complete roads on two ongoing development projects, if necessary).

No action was taken on Article 16, a petition article asking for rezoning for Grandview Estates, a project located at the end of Ramsdell Way for the development of the Grand View estates, to elderly housing as the petitioner elected not to bring it forward.

Article 8, the annual appropriation to the capital facilities reserve fund, was indefinitely postponed.

Anne Marie Tobin can be reached at atobin@itemlive.com.

The post No surprises at Lynnfield Town Meeting appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

Related
homenewshere.com

Town officials likely to prohibit all public uses of flag poles

READING – A virtual red flag was raised on the Town Common Tuesday night. A Supreme Court decision earlier this month on Boston’s use of flags at City Hall Plaza has put a halt to Reading’s plan to raise the Pride Flag in June, along with any other future flags as well.
READING, MA
CBS Boston

Cambridge Housing Authority residents worried about lack of AC

CAMBRIDGE - This weekend's forecast calls for temperatures to hit upwards of 90 degrees, and that is concerning news for people whose air-conditioning might be out of commission.A resident of the Millers River Apartment building, operated by the Cambridge Housing Authority, told WBZ-TV she received a letter from the CHA this week.The letter reads in part:"Dear Resident of Millers River Apartments, We regret to inform you that the buildings A/C is not available and will not be available for a few weeks. Due to the increase of tenants that have moved into the building, the existing transformer cannot handle the...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

City Council proposal calls for hiring hundreds of Boston residents as flaggers at construction sites

The city currently requires Boston police officers to be used at construction sites. On Wednesday, Boston City Council once again broached a tricky subject: civilian flaggers for construction projects. Councilor Kendra Lara proposed the creation of a city office that would hire hundreds of residents to flag traffic at Boston’s many construction sites, Universal Hub reported.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lynnfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Lynnfield, MA
Boston

Mayor Wu announces members of Black Men and Boys Commission

"People want to see change, be a part of change, and feel that change.”. Twenty-one community members are now officially part of the City of Boston’s Black Men and Boys Commission, a group designed to advise the mayor on issues pertaining to Black men and boys. Composed of leaders,...
BOSTON, MA
NHPR

Report: Massachusetts takes over school districts, then fails to make substantial, permanent gains

School district takeovers by the state of Massachusetts, known as receivership, haven't worked, according to an analysis of data by The Boston Globe. Reporters Christopher Huffaker and Bianca Vázquez Toness looked at the Massachusetts districts where the state manages schools, considering test scores, graduation rates and college enrollment. They looked at data across three districts already in receivership, including Holyoke, also Lawrence and Southbridge.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Special commission backs new state seal and motto for Massachusetts

The special commission charged with reevaluating Massachusetts’ state seal and motto voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend that both be completely replaced. The current state seal, which dates back to 1898, depicts a Native American holding a bow and arrow and standing beneath an arm holding a sword — representing the colonial military leader Myles Standish — poised as if to strike. A motto in Latin unfurls around him, which is generally translated as: “By the sword we seek peace, but peace only under liberty.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rochesternhnews.net

Italian restaurant planned for The Ridge Marketplace, first in the state

At the May 16 Planning Board meeting, Wayne Morrill, Senior Project Manager for Jones & Beach Engineers, petitioned on behalf of Waterstone Properties Group for the approval of a new building at The Ridge Marketplace. According to Morrill, Waterstone is seeking to fill the last remaining ‘pad’ site in what...
ROCHESTER, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Crawford
WWLP 22News

Auto body repair industry in Massachusetts fed up

BOSTON (WWLP) – A rally was held at the State House to advocate for an increase in labor rate reimbursement for collision repairs. About 300 auto body workers and owners took to the steps of the State House Wednesday to fight for what they feel is long overdue. Alongside the workers were vocational tech students, family members and supporters who feel this fight against insurance companies is crucial in keeping shops open.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Gov. Baker ‘Feeling Ill,' Says He Tested Negative For COVID

Gov. Charlie Baker has canceled his appearances at the only two public events on his schedule Tuesday due to illness. A source close to Baker said he's "feeling ill" but tested negative for COVID-19. The governor's office issued the following statement shortly after noon:. “Governor Baker is not feeling well...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Battle brews between mayors of Boston, Quincy over Long Island Bridge

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A battle between the mayors of Boston and Quincy is heating up over the rebuilding of a bridge between the cities. The City of Boston wants to rebuild a bridge that once connected Moon Island to Long Island, but the mayor of Quincy filed a lawsuit to stop the project.
QUINCY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Budget#Stabilization Fund#Planning Board#Select Board#Town
Live 95.9

Massachusetts Congratulates A Trifecta Of Winners Who Won $300 Thousand

They say you got to to be in it to win it! Recently, a trio of lottery winners throughout the Bay state have picked up a cool $100 thousand in prize money and one of the lucky tickets from the Massachusetts Millionaire's Club was sold right here in south county at The Shell gas station on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. The other two winners: A Mass cash ticket that was purchased at Dick's Variety north in Salisbury and King Liquors in Lowell rewarded a patron with a winning $15 Million Money Maker ticket, even though the top prize was not won, the 100 grand is STILL a nice chunk of change. I'm envious for sure, but I better find some extra one dollar bills and try to get in on the winning. Any extra money these days would come in very handy for sure!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
millburysutton.com

Contenders for Miss Massachusetts title pay a visit to Millbury

MILLBURY -- Miss Massachusetts local titleholders, representing areas from across the commonwealth, met Saturday, May 14, at the Charles F. Minney VFW Post for orientation. Following orientation, a reception was held for the titleholders, family and friends sponsored by the Friends of the Asa Waters Mansion and the Millbury Women's Club.
MILLBURY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
quincyquarry.com

US Attorney Rachael Rollins opening Civil RIghts investigation into the City of Quincy’s long koch-blocking rebuilding of the Long Island Bridge #mayorkoch

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. US Attorney Rachael Rollins opening Civil RIghts investigation into the City of Quincy’s long koch-blocking rebuilding the Long Island Bridge. Featured image by Eric Kilby. – News about Quincy Massachusetts covered by...
QUINCY, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Massachusetts

If you love to eat seafood then you know that sometimes it can be hard to find a place that knows how to prepare delicious seafood dishes. And while all of us could make them at home, there is something about going at a restaurant and enjoying a nice plate of food with your friends and family, or even by yourself. It might be the food or it might just be the fact that you are being served. Either way, that food just hits different! And because we want you to have an amazing experience when you are eating out, we have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here are our top choices:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

This Idyllic & Unique Windmill is One of the Best Beach Rentals in Massachusetts

Cape Cod rentals are a staple of summertime here in Massachusetts and the market is hotter than ever. We discovered one of the coolest and most unique rentals on the Cape!. Listed on Airbnb by Chatham Village Vacation Properties, the Windmill Cooatge invites folks to enjoy their vacation at this classic, historic property in Chatham's Old Village neighborhood. Downtown, the beach, and the Chatham Lighthouse are just a short walk from this incredibly charming cottage.
CHATHAM, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy