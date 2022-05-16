No surprises at Lynnfield Town Meeting

LYNNFIELD — Despite being delayed for 45 minutes before reaching a quorum, there were no surprises at Monday night’s Annual Town Meeting.

Nearly every one of the items on the 16-article warrant was overwhelmingly adopted by voters with little discussion.

“It was an excellent meeting, we’re happy we got the quorum and we’re happy the way the town business worked out.” said Select Board Chair Phil Crawford.

“We as a Select Board appreciate the fact that all these people turned out for the meeting. Getting a quorum can always be an issue, but we appreciate that people, when asked to come to make the quorum, did their best to get here so we could conduct business.”

The biggest item on the warrant was Article 12, which asked for $325,000 from the Capital Facilities Maintenance Fund for architectural and engineering designs, plans for a new public safety building facility.

“Further study must be made which will allow us to reach, with confidence, the full costs,” said Town Administrator Rob Dolan, adding that the balance in the fund will still be $1.2 million after the appropriation. Voters approved the motion, 133-8.

The closest vote of the evening came on Article 6, which asked for an operating budget of $62.8 million. It passed by a 102-22 margin, but not before Ellen Crawford’s motion to amend the school budget (by adding $30,000 in funding to reinstate two part-time school library media assistant positions that had been cut from the school’s operating budget for the 2022-2023 school year) was soundly rejected.

Frances Fleming (one of the aides) spoke on behalf of herself and fellow aide Linda Rugato.

“We’re the two lowest paid people in town and by cutting our positions, that leaves only one person in school libraries,” she said. “These programs will be negatively affected. We need to keep the amazing libraries and MakerSpace programs flourishing.”

School Committee Vice-Chair Stacy Dahlstedt defended the cuts, saying if the funding is restored, that “will not bring these positions back.” She said that no new positions had been created that resulted in elimination of the two aide positions.

Residents also had comments about Article 7, the town’s capital budget. Finance Committee Chair Chris Mattia introduced a motion to cut funding for roads from $600,000 (as recommended by the Select Board) to $500,000 (as recommended by the finance committee). He cited the committee’s concerns over market conditions and the need to have available cash on hand in the event it is needed.

Crawford defended the Select Board’s decision, saying, “there is no downside to funding. If we don’t spend it this year then we roll it into next year.”

DPW Director John Tomasz said he felt confident that “whatever is appropriated will be spent.”

Pinehill Road resident Anne Patrick injected a little humor into the discussion.

She said that Pinehill Road residents have renamed the street, “Pinehole Road” and asked if the extra $100,000 isn’t appropriated, “which streets won’t get done.” After Tomasz said Pinehill Hill isn’t scheduled for repairs until next year, Patrick said, “so I guess we should keep our (Pinehole Road) sign up.”

Other articles which passed by uncontested margins were: Article 1, which asked the town to act on town officers’ and special committees reports; Article 2, the appointment of honorary officers, and Article 3, which asked the town to fix the compensation of the assessors and Select Board members.

Article 4, the annual article to balance the current year budget and transfer line items in and out where there are shortfalls and surpluses, passed by a 119-3 margin with one abstention.

Article 5, which sought authorization for a free cash transfer to pay overdue bills from the prior fiscal year, passed by a 122-5 margin.

Article 9, which asked to add the sum of $150,000 to the stabilization fund, passed 113-14.

Other articles that passed included: Article 10 (Ambulance Enterprise Fund, $824,183) and Article 11 (Golf Course Enterprise Fund, $1,080,116); Article 13 (to approve revolving funds, including things like the Council on Aging, the library, fields, and recreation); Article 14 (Fire Chief and Emergency Management Team Director’s proposal to increase fees for ambulance mileage rates and life support to keep the town in line with what other communities are charging) and Article 15 (a Planning Board submission asking the town to approve appropriations from proceeds of a bond to complete roads on two ongoing development projects, if necessary).

No action was taken on Article 16, a petition article asking for rezoning for Grandview Estates, a project located at the end of Ramsdell Way for the development of the Grand View estates, to elderly housing as the petitioner elected not to bring it forward.

Article 8, the annual appropriation to the capital facilities reserve fund, was indefinitely postponed.

Anne Marie Tobin can be reached at atobin@itemlive.com.

The post No surprises at Lynnfield Town Meeting appeared first on Itemlive .