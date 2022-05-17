ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alaska Legislature Passes Bill to Strengthen Practice of Physical and Occupational Therapy

akhouse.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUNEAU – Today, the Alaska Legislature passed legislation sponsored by Representative Matt Claman that amends the governing statutes for physical therapists, physical therapy assistants, occupational therapists and occupational therapy assistants practicing in Alaska. House Bill 99 makes changes designed to bring Alaska statutes in line with national standards and terminology, and...

Related
Alaska Legislature passes permanent telehealth expansion and flexibilities

JUNEAU – The telehealth access Alaskans relied on during the pandemic is on the path to becoming permanent after Rep. Ivy Spohnholz’s House Bill 265 passed the Senate floor by a vote of 17-0. The bill would increase Alaskans’ access to health care by making permanent some of the flexibilities that were crucial to patients and providers during the pandemic. Without HB 265, Alaskans would risk losing expanded telehealth access when the federal Public Health Emergency (PHE) expires this July.
Legislature Passes Bill Protecting Marine Highway and Higher Education

JUNEAU – Funding sources for the Alaska Marine Highway and Alaska higher education scholarships are nearly off the table from future political fights. House Bill 322 passed the Legislature yesterday, which is designed to protect the Alaska Marine Highway and Higher Education Investment funds from the annual Constitutional Budget Reserve sweep.
Rep. Edgmon’s bill bringing affordable, high-speed internet to Alaskans passes Senate

JUNEAU – Legislation that will help bring affordable, high-speed internet to homes across Alaska just passed a major legislative hurdle. House Bill 363, introduced by Representative Bryce Edgmon, passed the Senate 16-2. The bill will make Alaska eligible for the unprecedented level of federal funds available for broadband investment, while establishing a fund to create parity in internet costs between rural and urban communities.
Rep. Calvin Schrage’s energy financing bill passes Senate

JUNEAU – The Senate has passed, and the House concurred on Rep. Calvin Schrage’s legislation that aims to help businesses finance commercial property energy efficiency improvements. House Bill 227 builds off the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program, which enables commercial property owners to obtain fixed-rate, long-term...

