5 teenagers injured in ATV crash

CULLMAN, Ala. – CCSO deputies went to a residence in the Vinemont area on Thursday, May 12 in an attempt to serve a warrant. Zackary James Lay, 34, was located at the residence. It was determined that Lay also had outstanding warrants and was found to be in possession of paraphernalia.
He was arrested and charged with: possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA – possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and an FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of burglary in progress in the Vinemont area on Friday, May 13.
Upon arrival, they discovered a vehicle belonging...
