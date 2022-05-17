5 teenagers injured in ATV crash

Two vehicles caught on fire this morning on Interstate 24 Eastbound at mile marker 181.8 around 7:19 this morning, around the Old Ringgold Road overpass. The Chattanooga and East Ridge Fire Department responded and were able to put the fire out by 8 AM. This footage is from shortly after the incident from a TDOT Smartway camera. It appears there was a Ford Focus and Subaru involved according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. There is no word yet on any injuries.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO