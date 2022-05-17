ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Market, AL

5 teenagers injured in ATV crash

By Dan Shaffer
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive teenagers were injured Monday evening when an ATV overturned. Don Webster with HEMSI told WAAY 31...

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

1 dead after fatal wreck in Marshall County

The Marshall County Coroner's Office has confirmed one death after a wreck Thursday afternoon. The multi-vehicle wreck happened about 1 p.m. on Alabama 69, on the Warrenton Causeway, the coroner's office said. One of the drivers involved was pronounced dead at the scene. Guntersville Police Department is investigating the wreck,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WDEF

Two Vehicles Catch on Fire on Interstate 24

Two vehicles caught on fire this morning on Interstate 24 Eastbound at mile marker 181.8 around 7:19 this morning, around the Old Ringgold Road overpass. The Chattanooga and East Ridge Fire Department responded and were able to put the fire out by 8 AM. This footage is from shortly after the incident from a TDOT Smartway camera. It appears there was a Ford Focus and Subaru involved according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. There is no word yet on any injuries.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
themadisonrecord.com

Madison man dies in wreck on I-65

A Madison man died in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday in Limestone County, according to state troopers. Troopers said Clifford E. Lewis, 64, was killed when the 1997 Ford F150 he was driving left the road and overturned at about 1:38 a.m. on Interstate 65 about 8 miles south of Athens. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.
MADISON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
New Market, AL
New Market, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
WAAY-TV

Coroner: Medical emergency caused deadly wreck in Albertville

The Marshall County Coroner said an "apparent medical emergency" caused a wreck that killed the driver of an 18-wheeler Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Asbury Road in Albertville. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The identity of the driver cannot be...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Webster
fox5atlanta.com

Innocent man killed as high-speed chase ends in Gordon County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga - A man was arrested and an innocent was killed at the end of a high-speed chase in Gordon County. The Georgia State Patrol said the pursuit started in Bartow County and ended in Gordon County around 7 p.m. Tuesday. GSP troopers said Bartow County Sheriff's Office chased the driver of a Nissan truck, 33-year-old Joshua Eaker, north on Interstate 75 to the Calhoun exit.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Atv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Cullman Tribune

Multiple arrested across the county on drug-related charges

CULLMAN, Ala. – CCSO deputies went to a residence in the Vinemont area on Thursday, May 12 in an attempt to serve a warrant. Zackary James Lay, 34, was located at the residence. It was determined that Lay also had outstanding warrants and was found to be in possession of paraphernalia. He was arrested and charged with: possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA – possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and an FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia.  The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of burglary in progress in the Vinemont area on Friday, May 13.  Upon arrival, they discovered a vehicle belonging...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Deadly crashes on the rise in Limestone County

There have been five deadly crashes in Limestone County so far in May, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. "Right now, this month alone, it's above way above average," West said. West has been Limestone County's Coroner since 1982. He says typically the county averages one to two deadly...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy