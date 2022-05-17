Driver kills woman standing on median in hit and run on Livernois

(CBS DETROIT) – A driver has been hospitalized after multiple cars were involved in a crash on I-94 on Monday night. According to WWJ, the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on westbound I-94 at Haggerty. Police say a driver in a Chrysler 200 traveling in the left lane rear-ended a PT Cruiser, and then a driver in a pickup truck couldn’t stop in time and hit the Chrysler 200. Then, the truck was struck by a Chevy Cruise. The driver of the Chrysler was taken to a local hospital after sustaining critical head injuries. No one else was injured. Police continue to investigate. Officials say they believe the Chrysler was following behind the PT Cruiser too closely. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO