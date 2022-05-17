ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Driver kills woman standing on median in hit and run on Livernois

By Dave Spencer
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are still searching for the driver after a woman was struck and killed Monday just before 5 p.m. A tire business nearby caught the crash on security cameras, showing the truck leave the road and strick the victim as she stood on...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 3

lady jay 101
2d ago

yeah I think people are deliberately doing all kinds of things I don't walk the city like I use to because I don't fell safe by car or walking i had bad experiences

Reply
4
SAYIT
3d ago

Looks like he deliberately ran over her. And he kept going. Just horrible. Condolences to her family.

Reply
6
Related
fox2detroit.com

Road rage incident ends in shots fired and a crash in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspected road rage incident in Garden City led to shots being fired and at least two vehicles crashing Thursday night. One driver not involved in the mayhem, but was crashed into was hospitalized, while police are interviewing the second driver as a possible suspect.
GARDEN CITY, MI
MLive

Man charged with murder in Washtenaw County shooting

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man accused of slaying another man near an Ypsilanti Township gas station has been charged with murder. Davion Christopher Brooks, 18, was arraigned May 18 on open murder and firearms charges for the shooting death of Laryus Dottery who was killed Saturday, May 14, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Video shows mom of two killed in hit-and-run in Detroit on Monday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is still trying to find the driver of an F-150 who ran through a median, over a woman, and then continued driving Monday night. Iris Liciaga was crossing Livernois from a neighborhood at McMillan Street in southwest Detroit. Video showed she waited on that median for traffic to clear - so she can finish crossing the street. But one driver wasn't going to clear - she drove right through that patch of grass and killed the mom of two.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wyandotte police investigating nearly 2 dozen cases of slashed tires

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Wyandotte police received numerous reports of slashed tires Wednesday. Police said tires were slashed on at least 20 vehicles. The vandalism happened some time late Tuesday or early Wednesday between Alkali and Poplar Streets, east of the railroad tracks. Investigators have a few good leads,...
WYANDOTTE, MI
CBS Detroit

Driver Hospitalized Following Multi-Car Crash On I-94 In Wayne County

(CBS DETROIT) – A driver has been hospitalized after multiple cars were involved in a crash on I-94 on Monday night. According to WWJ, the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on westbound I-94 at Haggerty. Police say a driver in a Chrysler 200 traveling in the left lane rear-ended a PT Cruiser, and then a driver in a pickup truck couldn’t stop in time and hit the Chrysler 200. Then, the truck was struck by a Chevy Cruise. The driver of the Chrysler was taken to a local hospital after sustaining critical head injuries. No one else was injured. Police continue to investigate. Officials say they believe the Chrysler was following behind the PT Cruiser too closely. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Police identify motorcyclist killed in fatal Jackson County crash

JACKSON, MI -- Police have identified the Jackson County man killed in a car-motorcycle crash last week as 55-year-old Wilbur Bruce Fuller. At about 10:47 p.m. May 11, officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to a crash between a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle on Fox Road near E. Michigan Avenue in Leoni Township, east of Jackson.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

No charges for Roseville police officer who shot, killed man armed with knife after crash

FOX 2 - A Roseville police officer who shot and killed a man who confronted him armed with a knife after a traffic crash, has been cleared of any possible charges. Officer Chad Lee shot and killed a knife-wielding Frank Robles, after he crashed into a semi-trick on Groesbeck Highway nearly head-on, April 26. Robles was asked by officers if he was okay, and he replied no. He was seen holding a knife and appeared to have slit wrists when he failed to respond to multiple commands from officers to drop it.
ROSEVILLE, MI

