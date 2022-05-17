ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Iowa moms help each other find baby formula

By Laura Terrell
KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — The formula shortage is hitting close to home as man Iowans are in urgent need of formula. Albina Mujic is a Johnston mother of triplet boys. She is desperately trying to figure out how to feed her babies. "It just hurts. It's an emotional...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 1

Related
KBUR

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise again in Iowa

Des Moines, IA- COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Iowa rose once again according to the latest update from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The Des Moines Register reports that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased for the fourth week in a row to 145. Of those patients, 19 required intensive care.
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa non-profit caught in book censorship controversy

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The fight over what kinds of books students can read has caused tension among school boards and legislation to be drafted by Iowa lawmakers. It’s an issue our state has primarily seen at the high school level but a non-profit organization whose sole mission is to get more books in […]
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Iowans Are Great at NOT Falling for This Scam

No one should ever fall for a scam. After the 2020 derecho, there were plenty of cruel opportunists who descended on Cedar Rapids and surrounding communities, preying on people in need. These are the types of scams we're often warned to try hard to avoid. But another type of scam...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Dogs at an Iowa breeding facility

17 Iowa dog breeders are ranked among the worst in the nation. An Iowa dog breeder who admitted killing some of his unwanted dogs with stomach injections and then leaving them alone in their cages to die is among the Iowans listed in the Humane Society of the United States’ annual list of the nation’s 100 worst dog breeders.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Johnston, IA
Government
City
Johnston, IA
Johnston, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
Health
KCCI.com

Salvation Army receives a really big gift from DART

DES MOINES, Iowa — TheSalvation Army is using a generous gift to give generously to those in need in central Iowa. On Wednesday, DART handed over the keys and signed over the title to a bus, so the charity can launch its new mobile social services program. The bus...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Supreme Court case pits Iowa pig farmers against California

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa pig farmers are raising a stink because they want to sell their products in a state that annually consumes 15% of all U.S. pork. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to a California animal welfare law. It requires pork sold in the state to come from more spacious farms.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 5 Best Places to Visit in Iowa

Iowa is a Midwestern U.S. state that is situated near the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. Iowa's landlocked landscape is incredibly diverse, with prairies, woodlands, and rolling hills. The state is also home to a number of interesting attractions, such as the Amana Colonies, the Field of Dreams movie site, and the Grotto of the Redemption. Regardless of your interests, you are sure to find something to love in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Moms#Baby Formula#Iowans#Fed
KCCI.com

Watch: Deer makes sliding entrance into Iowa recreation center

CARROLL, Iowa — The Carroll Recreation Center got an unexpected visit from a woodland critter on Thursday. Footage from the city of Carroll shows a deer sliding through a hallway in the building. It took a moment for the deer to get its footing before gingerly trotting back out...
CARROLL, IA
KCCI.com

'A step forward': Bird flu restrictions lifted at three Iowa poultry farms

DES MOINES, Iowa — Farmers are moving closer to beating thebird flu. The Iowa Department of Agriculture on Thursday removed quarantine restrictions from three poultry farms. These restrictions are only lifted on sites that are completely cleared from bird flu. Those released in Thursday's announcement were in Franklin, Hamilton...
IOWA STATE
KEYC

Iowa family set to make Family Feud debut Friday night

FOREST CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – An Iowa family is getting the chance of a lifetime. The Mielke’s will compete on the big screen in one of America’s favorite game shows Friday night: Family Feud. “Now from the experience, we figured out it was much easier to figure...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Netherlands
KCRG.com

Iowa doctor explains what a stroke is, how they happen

Sunday marked the last day of live Greyhound racing in the state of Iowa. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports. Lang was found guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. Criminal complaint reveals new details in Cedar Rapids fatal shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. A criminal complaint is revealing new...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Axios Des Moines

Iowa Native American boarding schools part of "heartbreaking" report

A federal report released this month found Native American children were removed from homes, severely mistreated and, in some cases, died at more than 400 boarding schools across the U.S. between 1819 and 1969.Three of those schools named in the report were located in Iowa: Toledo, Houghton and Allamakee County.Why it matters: The Interior Department says the report is the first comprehensive inventory of the federally operated schools documenting the trauma and consequences caused by the U.S.' cultural eradication effort.Plus: It's a history that, before now, was widely disbelieved, Johnathon Buffalo, of the Meskwaki Cultural Center & Museum in Tama,...
IOWA STATE
kelo.com

Iowa Governor wants employers to offer child care as a benefit

DES MOINES, I.A. (KELO.com) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new Child Care Business Incentive Grant Program to encourge employers to offer child care as a benefit to their employees. —— Read the entire news release below. DES MOINES -Gov. Reynolds announced today a new Child Care...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Vossen not mentally fit; young candidates run for Iowa House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An 80-year old sioux falls man will not have to stand trial for the brutal murder of an elderly woman back in 1974. The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that Algene Vossen is not mentally competent to stand trial for the killing of Mable Herman of Willmar, Minnesota.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Frostee's in Winterset to open following staffing shortage delay

WINTERSET, Iowa — Even the beloved neighborhood ice cream shop feels the squeeze of the labor market. Frostee's in Winterset plans to open Saturday at 11 a.m., much later in the spring than it typically does for the season. "We usually open the second week in April," said Allison...
WINTERSET, IA
94.1 KRNA

15 Iowa Restaurants on the Water That You Can Visit This Summer

We may not have as many bodies of water as Minnesota or Michigan, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the ones we have!. If you're looking to have some food or drinks out on a patio by the water this summer, there are quite a few places here in Iowa that you can check out! Whether you're traveling over to Arnolds Park and Lake Okoboji, or just looking to take a little day trip somewhere in Eastern Iowa on the Mississippi River, you have options.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy