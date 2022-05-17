ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted, S.Korean won top gainer

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

May 17 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0225 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 129.200 129.16 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.390 1.3913 +0.12 Taiwan dlr 29.755 29.814 +0.20 Korean won 1277.300 1284.1 +0.53 Baht 34.670 34.76 +0.26 Peso 52.450 52.41 -0.08 Rupiah 14635.000 14610 -0.17 Rupee 77.450 77.45 0.00 Ringgit 4.391 4.396 +0.11 Yuan 6.775 6.787 +0.18 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 129.200 115.08 -10.93 Sing dlr 1.390 1.3490 -2.92 Taiwan dlr 29.755 27.676 -6.99 Korean won 1277.300 1188.60 -6.94 Baht 34.670 33.39 -3.69 Peso 52.450 50.99 -2.78 Rupiah 14635.000 14250 -2.63 Rupee 77.450 74.33 -4.03 Ringgit 4.391 4.1640 -5.17 Yuan 6.775 6.3550 -6.20 (Compiled by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Oil falls 2.5% as U.S. refiners ramp up output, equities retreat

HOUSTON, May 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell 2.5% on Wednesday, reversing early gains as traders grew less worried about a supply crunch after government data showed U.S. refiners ramped up output, and as crude futures followed Wall Street lower. Brent crude futures for July settled down $2.82, or 2.5%,...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads Latam FX higher, stocks gain

* China's plans to ease tech, COVID crackdown lift mood * Dollar eases for third session, down 0.7% * Brazil's real up 1.5% on rate hike bets, firm commodity prices * Rouble reverses rally as Russia eases capital controls * Turkish lira extends losses to ninth straight session (Adds comments, updates prices throughout) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar May 17 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Tuesday on hopes of an easing of China's crackdowns on tech and COVID-19, while Brazil's real led regional currencies higher, boosted by rate hike expectations and firm commodity prices. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks rose 2.7% extending gains for their fifth straight session, while its currencies counterpart gained 1.7%. "You'll likely see more strength in Latin American stocks, because of the improving outlook from China ... and the amount of rate hikes left in their tank is nowhere near what the Fed will have in store," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. Equities globally recovered on optimism about the easing of China's COVID-19 lockdowns after Shanghai went three days with no new community infections. Aiding sentiment, the Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He said the government supported the development of the sector and public listings for technology companies, bolstering hopes of an easing of the tech crackdown. The Brazilian real rose 2.4% to 4.93 against the dollar to its highest level since the beginning of the month supported by firm commodity prices, greater interest rate hike expectations and a weaker dollar. Brazil's central bank Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra indicated on Monday that policymakers have not ruled out further interest rate hikes beyond June, saying "time will tell." The U.S. dollar fell 0.8%, extending losses for its third straight session. A stronger dollar, hovering near 20-year highs, had weighed on riskier emerging market and Latam assets in the past few weeks. The Mexican peso and the Colombian peso added 0.2% and 0.9% respectively, as the oil producers benefited from crude prices hitting their highest in seven weeks. The Chilean peso and Peru's sol gained 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively, boosted by strong copper prices as easing lockdown restrictions in top metals consumer China stoked hopes for improving demand. Analysts and executives said Peru risked losing out on billions of dollars of mining investment if the government fails to defuse protests that are hitting the industry and denting production. "Lingering political tensions will offset the strong benefits from high commodity prices," said Moody's vice president Erick Rodrigues. "The March 2022 attempt to impeach President Pedro Castillo highlights Peru's long-standing governance risks that have fostered political uncertainty and constrained investment there." Brazilian metal and mining company Vale SA also rose 0.6% tracking firm copper and iron prices, boosting Brazil's Bovespa Index up 0.5%, alongside financial stocks. Elsewhere, the Russian rouble weakened 0.3% against the dollar after the central bank eased some capital controls that were the main driver of its strength in the past few weeks. Turkey's lira fell 1.5%, extending losses for its ninth straight session, as concerns about a global recession fuel selling pressure on the currency. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1908 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1032.48 2.48 MSCI LatAm 2348.75 2.7 Brazil Bovespa 108756.99 0.48 Mexico IPC 51452.04 1.76 Chile IPSA 5004.70 2.8 Argentina MerVal 90746.35 0.869 Colombia COLCAP 1506.94 -0.68 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9366 2.30 Mexico peso 19.9595 0.30 Chile peso 850.9 0.72 Colombia peso 4026.79 0.53 Peru sol 3.761 0.24 Argentina peso (interbank) 118.0700 -0.17 Argentina peso (parallel) 205 0.00 (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans and Nick Zieminski)
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Emerging Markets#Currencies#Korean Won#Asian
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Google says its Russian bank account has been seized

May 18 (Reuters) - Russian authorities have seized Google Russia's bank account, making it impossible for its Russian office to function, a Google spokesperson said on Wednesday after Google's Russian subsidiary declared its intention to file for bankruptcy. "Google Russia has published a notice of its intention to file for...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported new COVID-19 cases outside quarantined areas for the first time after five days of no infections, prompting stricter curbs in a district, but plans to end a prolonged city-wide lockdown on June 1 appeared to remain on track. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. *...
WORLD
Reuters

China stocks rise on higher-than-expected borrowing rate cut

SHANGHAI, May 20 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Friday after Chinese banks cut the benchmark reference rate for mortgages by an unexpectedly wide margin, to revive the ailing housing sector and to prop up a slowing economy hit by severe COVID-19 outbreaks. The CSI300 index rose 1.4% to 4,056.03...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's yuan set for best week in a year, snapping six weeks of losses

SHANGHAI, May 20 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased on Friday but still looked set for its biggest weekly gain in a year, snapping six straight weeks of losses, reflecting broad dollar weakness in global markets. There was little reaction to China's decision to cut its benchmark reference rate for mortgages on Friday by an unexpectedly wide margin, as Beijing seeks to revive the ailing housing sector and boost the cooling economy. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.7487 per dollar, 37 pips firmer than the previous fix 6.7524. In the spot market, the onshore yuan eased from an overnight high of 6.7095 per dollar to trade at 6.7274 at midday, 167 pips or 0.25% away from the previous late session. If it finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have gained 0.93% against the dollar for the week, the biggest weekly strengthening since late May 2021. Traders attributed the strength to recent dollar weakness. The dollar index, which measures it against six major rivals, was down 1.5% for the week to 102.96, weighed down by a retreat in Treasury yields and fatigue after the greenback's breathless 10%, 14-week surge. The yuan had plunged more than 6% since late April, sudden and deep losses for a currency that has long been tightly managed and usually moves in thin ranges. But currency traders said corporate's dividend payments could emerge soon to cap this week's gains. Offshore-listed Chinese firms usually have to buy dollars to pay overseas shareholders from June to August, and such demand could pile downside pressure on the yuan. Widespread COVID-19 lockdowns in many cities includng Shanghai has delayed some of those transactions. "Speaking from the short-term trend, the yuan's depreciation momentum has moderated," said Eva Yi, chief economist at Huatai Securities. Yi added that the yuan's performance would depend on the domestic COVID-19 situation, changes to economic growth prospects, and financial risks. By midday, the offshore yuan was trading at 6.7362 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.7487 6.7524 0.05% Spot yuan 6.7274 6.7107 -0.25% Divergence from -0.32% midpoint* Spot change YTD -5.54% Spot change since 2005 23.03% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 100.55 100.22 0.3 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 103.026 102.724 0.3 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.7362 -0.13% * Offshore 6.7595 -0.16% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russian cenbank sees decline in use of foreign technologies

May 17 (Reuters) - The use of many traditional foreign technologies in the Russian financial sector is on the decline, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday, as the West imposed sweeping financial and economic sanctions on Russia. “Indeed, sanction restrictions impact the development of the financial system. But...
ECONOMY
Reuters

JGB yields fall as auction draws strong demand

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Friday, tracking U.S. Treasury peers lower, after an auction drew solid demand. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.235% and the 20-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 0.740%. The auction for 20-year notes...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy