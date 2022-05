BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Memorial Day is very special in Brecksville. Of course, it’s the first holiday weekend of the summer season. But in Brecksville, Memorial Day is truly honored by many residents for what it was meant to be -- a time when the community comes together in large numbers to honor the brave women and men who have given their lives in the service of our country and in the preservation of our freedom.

