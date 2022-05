WEST AKRON: Police investigated reports of theft from or damage to vehicles May 8 in the 200 block of Kenilworth Drive and the 1200 block of DeWitt Drive; May 9 in the 200 block of South Balch Street and the 300 block of Noah Avenue; May 10 in the 1500 block of South Hawkins Avenue; and May 11 in the 800 block of West Exchange Street.

AKRON, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO