ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2

Woman in hospice threatened with eviction from subsidized home in Spanish Lake

By Elliott Davis
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOtzZ_0fgPIJNI00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A north St. Louis county woman in hospice, suffering from stage 4 cancer, said she’s dealing with more problems now. Bobbie Williams-Bell said her landlord sent her a notice to vacate her Spanish Lake home.

She said the landlord told her that HUD had stopped paying its half of the rent. However, she said HUD never told her anything, and officials have not offered any solutions for her situation. She said she can barely walk to the end of the block, much less move somewhere else.

Top story: Dramatic video shows gunfire in crowded downtown St. Louis

“It’s very, very scary and disturbing to think that because someone says you must go, you just up and go,” Williams-Bell said. “I cannot up and go. That’s the bottom line.”

A HUD spokesperson declined to appear on camera but released the following statement: “HUD provides rental assistance to the public housing authority. The public housing authority has informed us that support will continue to be provided until a new residence is secured. We would refer you to the landlord representative for further update on the status of the property.”

FOX 2 reached out to the landlord but has not received a callback.

Trending: One-of-a-kind home built by original Blues owner hits market for $1M

Williams-Bell said her biggest fear is having to move when she doesn’t have the energy for it. She said she called the You Paid For It team when she couldn’t get answers anywhere else.

“I found out that HUD had stopped paying the landlord,” she said. “I’m still paying, so why did HUD stop? And I never heard from HUD why they stopped.”

She said it’s unfair for HUD not to tell her they would stop paying. She says HUD wanted some work done that the landlord wouldn’t do.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

Related
St. Louis American

Racial Healing + Justice Fund announces new governance board

The only thing standing between creation of many community-based projects is funding. The Community Governance Board [CGB] takes on the challenge of selecting which projects will receive resources on behalf of the St. Louis Regional Racial Healing + Justice Fund. The 14-member CGB for the 2022-2023 grant period is comprised...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Evictions#Hud#Public Housing#Housing Authority#St
kwos.com

Who will get the Missouri income tax rebates?

(AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday said he’s concerned about a one-time tax credit bill awaiting his approval. The bill lawmakers sent to Parson calls for up to a $500 nonrefundable tax credit for single workers and a maximum of $1,500 for married couples filing jointly, although the exact amount available per taxpayer is unclear and also depends on individuals’ tax liability.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

30th annual Memorial Prayer Breakfast honors area law enforcement

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Louis area police chiefs host their Memorial Prayer Breakfast Wednesday morning at the St. Charles Convention Center. This is the event’s 30th year. The prayer breakfast honors area law enforcement officers and remembers those who died in the line of duty. Missouri Supreme Court Judge Mary Russell will deliver the keynote address. The […]
KMOV

Number of children shot locally keeps climbing

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A 12-year-old boy shot in the Greater Ville neighborhood Tuesday evening was the 40th child shot this year in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the boy was shot in the back around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Labadie and Clarence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
foxillinois.com

All of Illinois facing rolling blackouts, except Chicago area

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — If you had your air conditioner going during last week’s record-breaking heat you weren’t alone. But it’s the power it took to cool off everyone’s home that has officials sounding the alarm before we hit summer. During Tuesday's city council meeting,...
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

Former ALDI executive and local contractor indicted for fraud

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A former Aldi executive and a local general contractor were indicted for federal fraud offenses relating to the construction of Aldi grocery stores in Southern Illinois and Missouri. Documents show Louis Ross, 62, and Donald Schniers, 71, were accused of conspiring to create the...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2now.com

St. Louis County pastor responds to alderman's criticism

News Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. A north St. Louis County pastor is responding to multiple complaints from an alderman. St. Louis County pastor responds to alderman’s criticism. Race teams visit World Wide Technology Raceway for …. Leaders give dire warning after chaos caught on...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy