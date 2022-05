A high school senior was disenrolled and not allowed to graduate with his classmates this May because he missed too many days due to a critical medical episode. Logan Ward, 19, is recovering from open-heart surgery after getting sick during a Spring Break trip to Arizona with his mother, Tamara Evans. She told ABC 13 that her son "missed so much of the last part of his senior year because of this medical incident."

FALLS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO