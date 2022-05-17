ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

It's an Iowa college soccer career at Coe for Rebecca Allers

By John Raffel
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rebecca Allers is looking forward to a long postseason with the Big Rapids soccer...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
State
Iowa State
Big Rapids, MI
Sports
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Soccer#Iowa College#Brhs Auxiliary#Ncaa Division Iii
Kalamazoo Gazette

Miss Michigan scholarship competition changes venue for 2022

MUSKEGON, MI -- After years of being held inside the Frauenthal in downtown Muskegon, the Miss Michigan event is temporarily moving to a new venue across town. The 2022 Miss Michigan Scholarship Program is scheduled to conduct its three-night pageant at the Orchard View High School auditorium, located at 16 North Quarterline Road in Muskegon. The 812-seat facility will be the temporary location from June 16-18, instead of the Frauenthal Center downtown.
MUSKEGON, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

The Restless Viking: There are Sequoia Trees in Michigan?

The sun was shining warmly on September 30, 2021. “What do you want to do for your birthday?” DaViking (Chuck) asked. “Yeah.” Noah, our nineteen year old, added. “I have taken the day off from work. What do you want to do?” I smiled. “Let’s go see the Sequoia trees in Manistee!” We headed northwest to see Sequoia trees in Manistee as I was turning 53!
MANISTEE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Banana 101.5

This Glass-Lined Home in Northern Michigan Comes With a Breathtaking View

You know the expression: People who live in glass houses should not throw stones. Although that proverb has always conjured up images of what a glass house may look like in my mind, they've never really looked like this home in Northern Michigan. This home, which sits on over three acres in Suttons Bay features windows from top to bottom. Suttons Bay is about 15 miles north of Traverse City, in the picturesque northwest corner of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
Midland Daily News

Lake Michigan resort is state's quietest hotel

The last thing anyone wants when they stay the night in a hotel is noise and disruption, and depending on where you go and where you stay could play a role in the experience of your stay. Researchers at Mornings.co.uk looked into several hotels across the globe and crunched the...
SAUGATUCK, MI
WZZM 13

Exploring the future and past of Idlewild, 'Michigan's Black Eden'

IDLEWILD, Mich. — It is a city many haven't heard of, but it holds an important place in American history. It was once a paradise for middle-class Black Americans during segregation but has since become a mostly abandoned community fading away into history. But there’s now an effort to...
IDLEWILD, MI
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
603
Followers
926
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy