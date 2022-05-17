Man severely burned in Huntsville

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department announced that a car wreck on Alabama 67 near County Club Rd. has caused temporary closures of northbound lanes. According to the Decatur Police Department, a helicopter is flying one of the drivers to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Decatur Police...
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department announced that a car wreck on Alabama 67 near County Club Rd. has caused temporary closures of northbound lanes. The Decatur Police Department urges drivers to avoid the area if possible. The crash involved a motorcycle, but no other information has been...
A Madison man died in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday in Limestone County, according to state troopers. Troopers said Clifford E. Lewis, 64, was killed when the 1997 Ford F150 he was driving left the road and overturned at about 1:38 a.m. on Interstate 65 about 8 miles south of Athens. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.
One person died Thursday afternoon after a car crash in Marshall County. The party will go from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m. with the launch scheduled for 5:54 p.m. Curfew has been set for a Marshall County man that was involved with Jan. 6 riots. Nikki Cappello verdict returned. Updated:...
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is injured after an 18-wheeler wreck in Marshall County. Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said the single-vehicle accident occurred on Alabama 79. The drive has been flown to Huntsville Hospital. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, northbound and southbound lanes on...
----- PREVIOUS: Northbound lanes of Alabama 67 near Country Club Road are closed while the Decatur Police Department responds to a wreck. Police say the wreck involves a motorcycle. Avoid the area if possible. Use caution if you cannot take an alternate route.
One person died Thursday afternoon after a car crash in Marshall County. The party will go from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m. with the launch scheduled for 5:54 p.m. Cappello was found guilty of poisoning her husband with insulin. Boeing rocket launch. Updated: 7 hours ago. The launch began at...
The Huntsville Police Department Major Crimes Unit was awarded an "Outstanding Unit Citation" for their work in solving every homicide in the city of Huntsville in 2021. "This is the first year since I have been with the department we've had a 100% clearance rate," Sgt. Jack Pugh with HPD's Major Crimes Unit said.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At the end of a long day or the start of your morning, sometimes a shower is exactly what you need. ShowerUp Huntsville is a non-profit that provides mobile showers and things like hygiene supplies for those in the homeless community. TVL took some...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been over a week since the nationwide manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White came to a conclusion. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton joined CBS 42 Morning News to reflect on the experience of the manhunt and what can be learned from it. The search for Casey White and Vicky […]
Comments / 0