Huntsville, AL

Man severely burned in Huntsville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Paramedics responded to a man severely burned at a home on Rustic...

www.waff.com

WAFF

One person flown to hospital after crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department announced that a car wreck on Alabama 67 near County Club Rd. has caused temporary closures of northbound lanes. According to the Decatur Police Department, a helicopter is flying one of the drivers to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Decatur Police...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Northbound lanes on AL 67 temporarily closed

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department announced that a car wreck on Alabama 67 near County Club Rd. has caused temporary closures of northbound lanes. The Decatur Police Department urges drivers to avoid the area if possible. The crash involved a motorcycle, but no other information has been...
DECATUR, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Madison man dies in wreck on I-65

A Madison man died in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday in Limestone County, according to state troopers. Troopers said Clifford E. Lewis, 64, was killed when the 1997 Ford F150 he was driving left the road and overturned at about 1:38 a.m. on Interstate 65 about 8 miles south of Athens. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.
MADISON, AL
Don Webster
WAFF

Cappello found guilty

One person died Thursday afternoon after a car crash in Marshall County. The party will go from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m. with the launch scheduled for 5:54 p.m. Curfew has been set for a Marshall County man that was involved with Jan. 6 riots. Nikki Cappello verdict returned. Updated:...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

1 injured in 18-wheeler wreck on Alabama 79

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is injured after an 18-wheeler wreck in Marshall County. Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said the single-vehicle accident occurred on Alabama 79. The drive has been flown to Huntsville Hospital. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, northbound and southbound lanes on...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Marshall County Jan. 6 participant curfew set

One person died Thursday afternoon after a car crash in Marshall County. The party will go from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m. with the launch scheduled for 5:54 p.m. Cappello was found guilty of poisoning her husband with insulin. Boeing rocket launch. Updated: 7 hours ago. The launch began at...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police: Every homicide solved in 2021

The Huntsville Police Department Major Crimes Unit was awarded an "Outstanding Unit Citation" for their work in solving every homicide in the city of Huntsville in 2021. "This is the first year since I have been with the department we've had a 100% clearance rate," Sgt. Jack Pugh with HPD's Major Crimes Unit said.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

How ShowerUp Huntsville is bringing community together

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At the end of a long day or the start of your morning, sometimes a shower is exactly what you need. ShowerUp Huntsville is a non-profit that provides mobile showers and things like hygiene supplies for those in the homeless community. TVL took some...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

