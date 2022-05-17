ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandler Center announces Miller Jazz Series

By Dana Hazzard
WAVY News 10
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts has announced the return of the Miller Jazz Series to the intimate Miller Studio Theatre beginning in June.

The Miller Jazz Series features Hampton Roads musicians including local pianist John Toomey and jazz vocalist Liz Terrell. This popular cocktail table-style concert series will showcase renowned alto saxophonists, an interpretation of the music of Burt Bacharach, and even some jazz takes on Britain’s famed Fab Four, The Beatles.

Listed below is the concert schedule:

  • The Art of the Alto Saxophone – June 23
  • Jazz Meets The Beatles- July 21
  • After Bebop- August 18
  • The Music of Burt Bacharach- September 22

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 20. They can be purchased for $30 at YnotTix.com or by visiting the Sandler Center Box Office.

