CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s time once again to get your body moving. Today Motivational Fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor has a workout that is literally “One step or step stool away from stronger legs”. These workouts can be done anywhere you have space. Make sure you have a sturdy step stool. The step stool will aid or help if bad knees are an issue. As always consult your doctor before trying these workouts and you can always slow down the pace or repetitions to suit your needs.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO