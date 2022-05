The New York Yankees have their lineup, rotation and bullpen humming as the team blitzes forward in first place in the AL East. Even though catchers Jose Trevino and Kyle Higashioka rarely join the slugging party, they’ve served as valuable reminders that defense and framing play a significant role in today’s game, and that you don’t need an All-Star slugger at every position to be a complete team.

