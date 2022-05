CASPER, Wyo. — Two public access areas at Jessica’s Pond will reopen on May 21. According to a release from the Wyoming Game & Fish Department, the area just outside of Casper located near the Dan Speas Fish Hatchery was closed to construct a barrier to prevent the introduction of New Zealand Mudsnails into the hatchery. The snails are an aquatic invasive species that was discovered in the river several years ago, said the release.

CASPER, WY ・ 10 HOURS AGO