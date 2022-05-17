ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Woman found dead after Miami Twp. standoff

By Schalischa Petit-De, Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The woman involved in a standoff with SWAT was found dead in her home Tuesday morning.

Miami Township police said officers were called to the 2100 block of Lynpark Avenue just before 9 p.m. on a report of domestic violence between a husband and wife. Reports also said a 43-year-old man had been shot by a woman.

When police arrived on the scene, they administered first aid to the victim and took him to a hospital with injuries that are non-life-threatening.

Man dead in Miami County; police investigating

Police said the woman suspected of shooting the man barricaded herself in the home. SWAT was called and took over command of the scene.

Miami township said that just before midnight, the woman was found dead inside the home. The Montgomery County Coroner was then called to the scene

The scene was cleared around 12:30 am.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting at this time.

2 NEWS crews will update this developing story as we receive more information.

