Special Weather Statement issued for Columbus, Robeson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 02:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Greene; Martin; Pitt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EDT FOR CENTRAL GREENE...PITT...SOUTHERN MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES At 204 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Farmville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenville, Washington, Winterville, Ayden, Farmville, Stokes, Bell Arthur, Pactolus, House, Shelmerdine, Black Jack, Bruce, Maury, Ormondsville, Roundtree, Lizzie, Old Ford, Pitt Greenville Airport, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium and East Carolina University. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-20 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Wayne; Wilson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WAYNE AND SOUTHERN WILSON COUNTIES At 128 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wilson, or 18 miles west of Farmville, moving east at 35 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR Lucama, Black Creek, Saratoga, and Willbanks in southern and eastern Wilson County. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Wilson, Fremont, Lucama, Stantonsburg, Black Creek, Pikeville, Saratoga, Eureka, Buckhorn Reservoir and Nahunta. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-20 01:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Greene; Lenoir; Martin; Pitt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EDT FOR GREENE...NORTHEASTERN LENOIR...NORTHWESTERN CRAVEN...PITT SOUTHWESTERN MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES At 150 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Farmville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenville, Washington, Winterville, Williamston, Ayden, Farmville, Bethel, Grifton, Stokes, Snow Hill, Bell Arthur, Robersonville, Pactolus, House, Shelmerdine, Calico, Black Jack, Bruce, Jason and Maury. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
