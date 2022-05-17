ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, CA

Alexis Gabe: Reward increased to $60,000 in case of missing Oakley woman

By KTVU staff
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLEY, Calif. - The reward for information leading to the location of an Oakley woman who went missing in January has increased to $60,000, officials said on Monday. This is the latest development in the case of Alexis Gabe that has seen a flurry of activity over the past few days....

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

