Alexis Gabe: Reward increased to $60,000 in case of missing Oakley woman

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF/BCN) - Fairfield police arrested a 43-year-old robbery suspect and a 26-year-old murder suspect after police connected their two cases on Monday. Shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, Fairfield dispatch received a call from a hospital that a stabbing victim had been dropped off. The person, Charles David Parsons, 56, of Fairfield, had died from his injuries, medical personnel said. Minutes later, dispatch received another call about a disturbance in front of businesses in the 1300 block of West Texas Street. Police determined that an altercation had occurred potentially stemming from a robbery. According to police, the robbery led to the stabbing death of Parsons. Police say they located the knife used in the crime nearby.Late Monday evening, police arrested Fairfield residents Ronnie J. Kaufman, 43, on suspicion of robbery and Deion Jeremiah Lloyd Diamond, 26, on suspicion of murder. According to police, those involved all knew each other and it was not a random attack. The investigation was still ongoing Wednesday.Fairfield police are encouraging anyone with information about the case who has not spoken with them already to call the investigations division at (707) 428-7600.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO