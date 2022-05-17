Airline travel back to levels we saw around Thanksgiving

BOSTON — We are less than two weeks from Memorial Day weekend, and airports are once again packed with travelers.

According to the TSA, officers screened 2,395,894 passengers Sunday at airport security checkpoints across the country. That’s the highest number of screenings in a single day since Nov. 28, the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

“We’ve traveled a few times in the last few weeks and we’ve absolutely seen a pick-up,” said passenger Rick Brosseau.

“I think people are definitely more comfortable to get out of their house and travel,” said traveler Beonka Jones.

The TSA is anticipating crowds of more than 3 million on the busiest travel days this summer. Terry Strauss with the Dedham Travel Agency said there’s a few things you can do to prepare:

BUY YOUR PLANE TICKET AS EARLY AS YOU CAN

Because of rising costs, Strauss is advising her clients to book their flights as far in advance as possible. To illustrate her point, Strauss said a coach seat to Antigua just cost her $1,200. Compare that to before the pandemic, when she said a first-class ticket cost her around $1,500.

“The price of flights [are increasing] due to the cost of fuel-- and we all know that from the gas pump—the prices are just astronomical,” Strauss said.

PAY EXTRA FOR TSA PRE-CHECK.

If you can afford it, Strass say to not only spend the $85 on TSA PreCheck, but also the extra $100 for the Global Entry program. This will help avoid long waits at security checkpoints.

LEAVE YOURSELF PLENTY OF TIME

Strauss said she’s advising clients to get to airports 2-3 hours ahead of time.

“Be ready to wait in line and be ready to be bumped,” Strauss said.

Wes Jansen travels frequently for work and said he’s already budgeting in more time.

“It’s kind of back to normal, so same type of idea, coming to the airport a little bit earlier than you would if you were flying during the pandemic,” Jansen said.

GET A RIDE TO THE AIRPORT

If Economy Parking isn’t available, the spots at Logan Airport can get pretty pricey, starting at $76 the first day and $38 each additional.

“That starts adding up when you go on an eight day-seven night cruise and that’s just your parking,” Straus said. “If it’s a holiday weekend you may not even get to park in a space. It might be full.”

