King Soopers claims ‘supplier error’ is responsible for customers’ costly car repairs

BENNETT, Colo. (KDVR) – A fuel mix-up at a King Soopers gas station left some people on the Eastern Plains without the use of their cars and with costly repairs.

The gas station off of Interstate 70 and First Street in Bennett serves as a convenient and quick stop for many in the area.

Tracie Turecek from Byers stopped there on her way to work on Thursday morning.

“Then I drove to work, and everything was fine. Then I went to leave work that afternoon and my car started and kind of tucked and died,” Turecek said. “It did this for about 10 minutes.”

According to her, she barely made it home. After making it to her house, Turecek told her mom about the car troubles, who then in turn told her to look on Facebook.

“Somebody had posted that they got gas from King Soopers and then [afterward], they noticed they started having problems,” said Turecek. “So, as soon as I saw that Facebook posting, I called King Soopers and asked them what was going on.”

It turns out that Tracie was one of many people who filled up at this gas station in Bennett and they believe the fuel choice they made wasn’t what filled their tank.

King Soopers responds to bad gas issue

The Problem Solvers received this statement from King Soopers:

“There was a supplier error at our Bennett fuel station on May 11 at approximately 8 p.m. We’ve been working to notify impacted customers and have completed remediation efforts at the fuel center, which has since reopened. We apologize for the error and are reviewing our processes with the supplier to prevent this from occurring in the future.” King Soopers

Unfortunately, as a result, Turecek is having trouble getting to work.

“I am an independent caregiver. So, I am a caregiver at people’s homes,” Turecek said. “So it’s pretty important for me to be able to make it to work.”

Right now, she’s borrowing her dad’s diesel truck, which is not ideal with gas prices the way they currently stand.

She said that King Soopers told her they’d reimburse the costs of towing and repair, as well as what it cost to rent a car for seven days.

“Hopefully I’ll get a ride to go get the loaner car tomorrow, but I don’t think I should have to be paying upfront,” said Turecek.

Turecek hopes King Soopers makes it right, however, said she will likely avoid their gas stations from now on.

“Obviously we all have busy lives ourselves. So now to try to find a mechanic and you know until and do all this on my own is a little frustrating,” Turecek said.

“It’s unfortunate for the folks that got the diesel. That really must be a disappointment. If you’re trying to get somewhere you’re late for work… stuck on the side of the road. Now like your whole day’s ruined, even your car, depending on how much damage was done,” said Benton Tom, who lives in Strasburg.

She’s also left wondering how much she’ll have to pay out of pocket. Meanwhile, the gas station has reopened and remains busy.

According to JD Power , since diesel fuel is thicker and denser than gasoline, the fuel pump will struggle to move the diesel/gasoline mixture through the system.

Diesel will clog up the fuel filter. Whatever amount of it that does make its way to the engine will clog the fuel injectors, making them inoperable. This will result in the engine gumming up and seizing.

