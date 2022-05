Androscoggin County authorities arrested two people and seized meth, cocaine, and pills after a recent traffic stop. There's something to be said for obeying traffic laws if you're up to no good. Two Mainers learned that this week when a member the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office noticed their vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on May 11th. It was around 11:37 p.m. when Corporal Darian Nadeau pulled the vehicle over on Center Street in Auburn.

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO