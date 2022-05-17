Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire becomes largest in New Mexico history
By JENNIFER HENDERSON AND JON PASSANTINO, CNN
(CNN) — The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire has become the largest fire in New Mexico history, burning 298,060 acres, officials said. The blaze, burning east of Santa Fe, is 27% contained with 2,015 personnel working to contain the fire, officials said Monday on a Facebook page providing updates on the effort...
Fire managers brace for return of red flag weather. Following several days of better weather, managers on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire cautioned during last night’s update the state heads back into red flag weather today and tomorrow. Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team Commander Carl Schwope, who is overseeing the fire’s south zone, reported “crews made a lot of good progress,” over the past six days, “but the next couple of days are going to be a big challenge…We don’t think any evacuations need to change; we think everything is right where it’s at…but keep paying attention. If we can make it through the next couple of days, things are going to be looking really good but it’s going to be definitely a couple of challenging days. We know the fire’s going to move.” Regarding evacuations, San Miguel County yesterday downgraded Rociada from go to set and announced power had been restored there. Bull Canyon, Cow Creek, along with upper and lower Colonias remain in go status. As of this morning, the fire measured 303,341 acres and had 34% containment. The Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains is now 74% contained at 45,605 acres; a new incident management team, the Rocky Mountain Black Team, takes over that fire today. The Santa Fe, Carson and portions of the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands enact closures today, but changed a previous termination date at the end of the year to July 18, closer to the potential monsoon season, at which point the closures will be re-evaluated. Several state parks also close today due to fire danger, including Santa Fe’s Hyde Memorial.Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office yesterday relayed the contents of a discussion the governor had with President Joe Biden on Tuesday in which she “underscored the impacts of the fires on New Mexico communities and the need for ongoing partnership with the federal government as New Mexico recovers and rebuilds from some of the most devastating wildfires on record in the state.” According to the governor’s office, Lujan Grisham also invited the president to visit New Mexico and see “firsthand the impact of the wildfires and meet with affected New Mexicans, which the President said he intends to do.”
DENVER (CBS4)– Fires and dry weather are forcing a severe move in New Mexico and questions about whether the same thing might be needed here. The US Forest Service will implement a full closure of several national forest areas including the Santa Fe National Forest starting Thursday, May 19.
It means recreation sites like campgrounds, roads, trails and trailheads will be closed to the general public.
“It’s not taken lightly a lot of factors are considered,” said Donna Nemeth, the US Forest Service’s press officer in Colorado about such decisions. “We understand that people want to use and should their public...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For many New Mexico families the pandemic and now inflation is making it difficult to put food on their tables. Now a local food bank, that they rely on, is having a hard time stocking their shelves with food. Storehouse New Mexico has been feeding the needy in the community for the […]
Serious wind, heat and dry problems are driving big wildfires in the US Southwest with no signal of aid in the weather conditions forecast. About 16,000 households have been evacuated in New Mexico, with 40,000 folks impacted and no end in sight. What is up coming. Observers count on additional...
If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again. That’s the motto for Otero College’s Student and Community Choir as they prepare an upcoming concert entitled “Broadway Lights: Songs 2000-present.” A previous incarnation of the choir was preparing some of the same music when rehearsals stopped midway through the semester in March of 2020. Covid-19 affected so many things, including arts organizations across the country and world.
With where we live here in the Panhandle, there are a lot of different places we can get to by car. Easy day trips to be taken and enjoy, but there's one little issue. It's not the easiest or smoothest drive to make. In fact, it can be a flat-out dangerous drive to make.
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico is helping the family who had to euthanize thousands of cows at a dairy in Clovis because of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) contamination. The state says Highland Dairy was forced to euthanize 3,665 cows, the entire herd, with an estimated expense of at least $5,946,462. The New Mexico […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The State of New Mexico has reached an agreement with two pueblos about cannabis taxes. Under the agreement, the pueblos of Pojoaque and Picuris have the authority to administer their own taxes for cannabis sales. “New Mexico has a strong history of collaborating with tribes to efficiently administer taxes while recognizing tribal […]
Community organizer Barbara Jordan passionately speaks to the large crowd gathered in the intersection of Lomas and Fourth Street in Downtown Albuquerque about the fight for abortion rights on the evening of May 3, 2022. She finished by urging the crowd to not let this be the last time they come out to support their community. (Photo by Shelby Kleinhans for Source NM)
SALT LAKE CITY — This spring, as the drought intensifies, more Utahns are finding ways to save water on their landscapes. The Central Utah Water Conservancy District and Meta-Facebook spent Thursday helping people flip their park strips in Utah County. As part of the second ‘Flip Blitz’, volunteers across...
(TNS) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, the biggest in New Mexico history, could be responsible for the loss of between 1,000 to 1,500 homes and structures and displacing as many as 10,000 people. In a news conference Tuesday, Lujan Grisham acknowledged she did...
Memorial Day weekend in southern New Mexico brings with it plenty of sunshine and abundant reasons to get out of the house. One eagerly anticipated reason is the New Mexico Wine Festival in Las Cruces, featuring tasting booths by New Mexico’s best wineries, along with exceptional food trucks, talented artisans, and award-winning musicians. The New Mexico Wine Festival takes place at the Southern New Mexico Fairgrounds, May 28 – 30, 2022, 12 – 6 p.m., daily.
SANTA FE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico residents will be receiving financial relief payments from the state this week. Taxpayers who receive funds through direct deposit are scheduled to receive at least $250 in relief in the next day. Paper checks for another 200,000 taxpayers will begin going out...
TIJERAS, N.M. — Starting Thursday, three national forests in New Mexico will close off access to the public, meaning no hiking or biking along most trails. “Right now with the conditions as dry as they are, all it takes is a spark from an exhaust and you can have another huge fire happen,” said Stefani Spencer, Carson National Forest.
The recent leak from the U.S. Supreme Court about the likelihood of Roe v. Wade being overturned has led to individuals and groups being forced to consider what happens to state laws related to abortion — and where the procedure will remain legal. And will residents of states like...
The Festival Flamenco Alburquerque is celebrating its 35th year from June 11 to 18, 2022. The thrilling week-long event, sponsored by the National Institute of Flamenco and the University of New Mexico, is the most significant flamenco event outside of Spain. The festival takes place in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A much-anticipated food and music festival with some big-name headliners was supposed to come to Albuquerque this weekend. But the city says they never signed off on it. Now, ticket holders and vendors are demanding their money back. “I just want a refund. I paid 400 dollars for, you know, this […]
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and others are calling for additional funding to compensate those who lost their homes or livelihoods due to the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire, preferably an aid package that resembles the one the federal government provided in the aftermath of the Cerro Grande fire 22 years ago.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is offering suggestions for new parents needing to feed their babies during the formula shortage. The University’s Department of Pediatrics says unless they are on a specific diet, it is okay to switch to any available formula. If your baby is at least six months old, you […]
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Shortly after entering the country illegally, a Haitian woman made it in time to have her baby boy on U.S. soil at a Las Cruces church. Liam Paulo who has migrant parents and siblings, was born a U.S. citizen Monday at El Calvario Methodist Church after arriving to the shelter from the detention center over the weekend.
