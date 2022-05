For the first time since 2015, six ACC teams were selected to compete in the NCAA Tournament, with four of the six among the top 16 seeds. One of those four teams is Clemson, which reached its second consecutive ACC Championship game last week, ultimately losing to Florida State. Despite the loss for the Tigers, Clemson will still be an NCAA Tournament host this weekend as the No. 10 seed. The other three teams in the top 16 are Florida State, Virginia Tech and Duke, which are No. 2, No. 3 and No. 12, respectively. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech and Notre Dame will...

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO