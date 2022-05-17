ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dying Light 2 Designer Reveals His Hopes for a Third Game

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHindsight is 20/20, and that's true even for game developers. In a new interview with Video Games Chronicle, Dying Light 2: Stay Human lead game designer Tymon Smektala revealed that he wishes the team had made protagonist Aiden Caldwell stronger from the start of the game. Smektala says that if the...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Reveals Civil War Surprise for Fans

Marvel's Avengers has a special Captain America: Civil War surprise for fans of the Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. Since releasing Marvel's Avengers, developer Crystal Dynamics has completely reversed its tune about distancing the game from the MCU. In development and in marketing, Crystal Dynamics was adamant that it was not making an MCU game. Fast-forward, and now the only content regularly being released for the game are MCU suits for the its various different characters. The latest MCU suit is for Iron Man fans, and it involves Captain America: Civil War.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass New Games Include One of Xbox 360's Most Popular Games

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have five new games, including some very notable games at that, including one of the Xbox 360's most popular games. Unfortunately, this Xbox 360 game is limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as it's an EA Play game. The other four games aren't burdened with this limitation though, and each is notable in its own right.
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Users Surprised With Major Exclusive Stealth Release

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a console exclusive stealth release. The Xbox One never had the edge on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch in terms of exclusive and console exclusive games, and still doesn't with the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, but it's making progress. The Xbox Series consoles have already had the likes of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, with games like Starfield, Redfall, Fable, Perfect Dark, The Elder Scrolls 6, Hellblade 2, Avowed, and more on the horizon. The latest exclusive has caught Xbox users by surprise though as its release has come out of nowhere.
ComicBook

Call of Duty Gameplay Leak Reveals First Look at New Game

A new Call of Duty leak is making the rounds. The leak doesn't come the way of official channels, but has been validated by several prominent Call of Duty leakers and insiders. That said, right now, it's not clear what exactly the footage is of. More specifically, it's not clear if it's pulled from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer mode or the rumored DMZ mode or if it's pulled from Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Of course, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be very similar in terms of look and feel, so a leak for one is more or less a leak of the other, but they are technically separate products and right now there's no word of which the footage is of.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook

Ex-Skyrim Devs Announce New Survival Game Among the Trolls

A group of industry veterans who worked on classics such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4 have announced a new survival game called Among the Trolls. There's no shortage of survival games out there at the moment thanks to titles like Rust, DayZ, Ark, The Long Dark, and many others, but the genre keeps growing. It was also recently confirmed that Conan Exiles developer Funcom is working on a new survival game set in the Dune universe, so it's rapidly expanding and will likely continue to as many developers find more and more success within it.
ComicBook

Man of Steel 2 Trends As DC Fans Choose Between Superman or The Batman Sequel

Man of Steel 2 is trending (once again) on social media, as a recent Twitter post sparked debate between DC fans about whether or not The Batman 2 or Man of Steel 2 would be the sequel they want the most. Needless to say, that debate has been pretty spirited, but it's clear from the fact that the debate is even happening that there's still a lot of love out there for a sequel to Zack Snyder's Man of Steel!
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Love Echo First Look

Marvel fans are loving their first look at Echo in her upcoming series. Alaqua Cox is coming back to the MCU as Maya Lopez. Last time fans saw her, she was tangling with Clint Barton in Hawkeye. The end of that Disney+ show left her searching for purpose after getting a measure of revenge against the Kingpin. However, the future is a bit open for Echo. She's headed back to her roots to figure out what's next. The fandom is more obsessed with how Charlie Cox's Daredevil figures into the upcoming plans. Also, it seems like Wilson Fisk is not exactly dead at the end of Hawkeye. So, there's a lot of ground to cover on Disney+ next year! Check out some of the reactions down below.
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Explains Why Garou Really is a Hero

One-Punch Man has been unleashing Garou's most monstrous state yet, but the newest chapter of the series is teasing that despite all of this, he really is a true hero at heart. The Human Monster saga has been the longest arc in the series to date, but it has finally reached its climax as now that the Monster Association has been taken out, fans are finally getting to see the long awaited fight between Saitama and Garou. After the two of them had crossed paths a few times before, this is the first time they are actually trading blows.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Is Adding 12 More Games in May 2022

Xbox Game Pass has today revealed the final slate of titles that subscribers on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and cloud devices will be able to access before May comes to a close. In total, Microsoft is adding 12 new games to Game Pass before the end of the month. Combined with the seven titles that have already come to the service in the past couple of weeks, this makes the Xbox Game Pass offering for May one of the more extensive lineups that we've seen so far in 2022.
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Black Bolt Star Breaks Silence on MCU Return

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a number of surprising appearances from faces familiar to Marvel fans who have followed projects developed outside of the Marvel Studios umbrella. Among other actors playing variant versions of Marvel heroes they have played elsewhere was Anson Mount, giving another shot to the Inhuman leader known as Black Bolt. Mount portrayed the character on Marvel's The Inhumans TV series which only lasted for one season. Following the return to Marvel, Mount opened up on Twitter about suiting up, once more.
ComicBook

The Witcher Season 3 Report Reveals Newest Cast Member

Netflix has been very quiet in regards to The Witcher Season 3, but a potential new cast member may have leaked. According to Redanian Intelligence, Rochelle Rose (Death in Paradise, Boxing Day) has joined the cast. The actress has apparently been seen on set, and the site believes she may be playing the role of Margarita Laux-Antille, a sorceress and friend to Yennifer of Vengerberg. As none of this has been confirmed, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt, but Redanian Intelligence tends to be a very reliable source when it comes to things related to The Witcher.
ComicBook

Naruto Introduces Yet Another Eye Jutsu in Boruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues to expand the jutsu mythology of the Naruto Saga, with reveal of yet another new type of Eye Jutsu! The current Boruto story arc has introduced new threats in the forms of Code and Ada, two cyborgs taht were so powerful even the Kara Organization thought it best to keep them frozen in stasis. Ada's power has been particularly formidable: a clairvoyance that allows her to see any event that is happening or has happened in the span of her lifetime. Now, in Boruto manga Chapter 70, Ada's power is given an official eye jutsu name!
ComicBook

Battlefield 2042 Announces Major Change Ahead of Update

A new Battlefield 2042 update is releasing tomorrow via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and it comes with a fairly major change that seemingly tells you everything you need to know about the current state of Battlefield 2042. The latest Battlefield game flopped out the gate due to several performance issues, missing content, and a metric ton of bugs, and it's never recovered. Thanks to Steam, we know many aren't playing the 2021 first-person shooter on PC, but it's less clear if anyone on console is playing the game. And of course, there are plenty playing the game, but clearly not enough. Matchmaking takes a long time and lobbies are full of bots, so perhaps it should come as no surprise that the 128-player Breakthrough mode is being removed from the game. Going forward, the player count will be 64.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Unleashes Its Ultra Instinct x Ultra Ego Tag Team

Dragon Ball Super fans love a good fight, so their biggest wish became clear when Ultra Ego Vegeta hit the series. The epic power boost left netizens salivating, and they wanted nothing more than to see Vegeta fight alongside Ultra Instinct Goku with the godly form. And now, well – the manga is delivering on the big wish!
ComicBook

Spy x Family Fan Brings Both Loid and Yor to Life With Cosplay

One surprising Spy x Family fan has brought both Loid and Yor Forger to life through awesome cosplay! Tatsuya Endo's original manga franchise has been dominating conversation ever since the official anime adaptation debuted this Spring, and with it has introduced fans to its unique trio of characters as they form a makeshift family. Each of them has joined this family under false pretenses, and are struggling to come to terms with their new familial life while trying to keep their respective secrets from one another. But at the same time, it's clear they're growing closer and closer.
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Will Reportedly Feature Classic Modern Warfare 2 Maps

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will reportedly feature maps from 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The 2009 shooter helped cement the series as a permanent entertainment gold mine for Activision. After the success of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, its sequel went on to sell gangbusters and become a staple of the Xbox 360 era thanks to its snappy gameplay, iconic maps, rich campaign, and much more. It is still extremely beloved and has had many begging for a remake for quite some time, but fans will instead be treated to a sequel to the Modern Warfare reboot this coming fall. A few weeks ago, Activision officially announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and is expected to officially unveil the game sometime in the coming weeks. Activision also confirmed a sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone earlier this year, something rather unusual for a free-to-play battle royale game.
ComicBook

Rockstar Games Insider Has Good News for Red Dead Redemption Fans

According to a prominent Rockstar Games journalist, both a next-gen port of Red Dead Redemption 2 and a remake/remaster of Red Dead Redemption for current platforms are in the works at Rockstar. With Red Dead Redemption 3 likely very far away and Red Dead Online slowly dying, Red Dead Redemption fans don't currently have much to look forward to, unless the aforementioned and persistent rumors are true, and according to Rockstar Mag's Chris' Klippel, they are.
ComicBook

Fortnite Releasing Free Skin Pack This Week

Skins can get pretty expensive in Fortnite, so fans will be happy to know that the game's "Volcanic Ash-sassin" Pack will be free to Epic Games Store users starting on Thursday. The Epic Games Store is updated every week with free games and other free content, and it seems Fortnite fans can get in on the action this week. The free skin was revealed by @ShiinaBR, though few additional details have been revealed. Fans on console will likely have to download the Epic Games Store launcher on PC if they want to claim the skin, but it's not entirely clear, at this time.
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Brings Back Spider-Man: No Way Home, Inventing Anna Actor

With Moon Knight's debut season in the can, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness conquering the box office, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now pointing the eyes of fans toward New Jersey. The next Marvel Studios project set to debut is Ms. Marvel, a TV series arriving on Disney+ in just a couple of weeks. The series stars newcomer Iman Vellani as beloved Marvel hero Kamala Khan, but a closer look at the cast list is bringing another name to the attention of fans.
ComicBook

EA Reportedly Lays Off Up to 100 Employees After FIFA Split

Electronic Arts has reportedly laid off as many as 100 employees after the decision to break away from the FIFA license. For years, EA had the rights to make games based on the FIFA license. This helped give EA a sports empire with Madden, FIFA, PGA, UFC, and at one point, even NBA and college baseball. It has been a massive part of the publisher's business, even giving them the opportunity to render competitors like Konami useless with their rival titles. The tides are turning as EA has decided to make its own soccer IP, independent of FIFA, leaving the license up for grabs.
