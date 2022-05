ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Las Vegas man has been sentenced in a Medicare kickback scheme that had ties to clinics in Virginia. According to a release, 49-year-old Rakesh Reddy Kothuru was the majority owner of Laboratory Services of America, LLC, or LSA, which paid another lab owner to direct urine samples to his lab for testing and billed federal health programs for that testing.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO