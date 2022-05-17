ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

A first of its kind housing project is coming to San Antonio and your input is wanted

By Amanda Henderson, Photojournalist: Kearyon Chestang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — A first of its kind project is set to break ground on the east side of San Antonio. It will provide housing for the homeless and those with low incomes. If you take a drive down W.W. White road you'll likely see The Garden Inn....

news4sanantonio.com

18-wheelers parking on city streets concerns neighbors, city councilman

SAN ANTONIO - Truck drivers who park their 18-wheelers on city streets have become a significant issue for homeowners across San Antonio. "These streets really aren't made for 18-wheelers to park on them," says John Wood, who lives near Beckwith Boulevard by I-10 on the northwest side. He sees 18-wheelers parked on city streets every night.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Free household hazardous waste disposal event Saturday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio residents have the chance to offload hazardous waste items from homes for free this weekend. The city’s Solid Waste Management Department is holding the household hazardous waste (HHW) event Saturday at 2755 Rigsby Road from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. SWMD...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio International airport plans on creating 'Airport of the future'

SAN ANTONIO – For all future travelers, you may see some upcoming changes soon at the San Antonio International airport, as a $2.5 billion Terminal Development Program was presented Wednesday at the City Council meeting. Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, presented the program which includes a third terminal, as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

South San ISD Board votes to terminate Superintendent

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Changes are coming to the South San ISD. At Wednesday night’s Board of Trustees meeting, the board voted 3 to 2 to terminate Superintendent Marc Puig. Puig had been on paid administrative leave since December pending the results of an investigation of a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Food Bank will host mega food distribution event

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank will host a mega food distribution event at Gustafson stadium. The event will take place on Friday, May 20. To participate you must register before attending. To register you can CLICK HERE. The Food Bank is also looking for helpful volunteers to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Bexar County COVID-19 cases on the rise again

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County COVID-19 cases are trending upwards again, though hospitalizations are staying relatively steady. The seven-day average for newly reported cases on Wednesday was up to 241 compared to 69 on April 1. San Antonio Metropolitan Health District Chief of Epidemiology Rita Espinoza acknowledged the prevalence...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
saobserver.com

CITY COUNCILMAN WALKS OFF AFTER VOTING ‘NO’ ON CITY POLICE CONTRACT

Discussion & Dispute- City Council Approval of Police Contract Sparks Controversy. During the May 12th City Council B Session, the City Council approved a five-year collective bargaining agreement with the San Antonio Police Officers Association. According to the press release provided by the Public Information Office, the contract “rebalances the disciplinary process for officers, which reflects the community’s expectation that officers whose actions undermine community trust are held accountable”.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

USAA abandons downtown San Antonio deal

An incentive deal once called “a game changer” by local government officials that would have moved 2,000 employees downtown from one of the city’s largest employers in exchange for roughly $6.5 million, is now officially dead. In late 2017, the city and county offered tax abatements and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Luay Rahil

The richest person in San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio is a major city in south-central Texas. There are 1,434,625 residents, but none has more money than Christopher Goldsbury. The City of San Antonio is the seventh-most populous city in the country and the second-most populous city in Texas after The City of Houston, which has 2,3223,660 residents. San Antonio is also the largest majority-Hispanic city in the United States, with a 64% Hispanic population.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

‘…ONE OF THE MOST SAVAGE ACTS BY SAPD…’

The San Antonio City Council passed a police contract that has some positive changes but does not go far enough. After over 70,000 voters said they were sick of the San Antonio Police Officers Association (SAPOA) keeping bad cops on the force, a few cracks have shown up after successful lawsuits by attorneys Edward Pina, Thomas J. Henry, and others. The Jesse Aguirre Case has been settled (the George Floyd case of San Antonio), and the Antroine Scott case for 450,000 dollars. According to KSAT 12 News,” In the new deal, an arbitrator can only overturn an indefinite suspension if the chief fails to establish that the conduct was either bad enough that keeping them on would be detrimental to the department, or that ‘law and sound community expectations’ would see as good reason to fire them.”’ Additionally, the SAPD Chief now has a longer window to bad cops, and allows the chief to include any prior discipline related to the bad conduct. However, there was no change in the ability for citizens to subpoena cops that violate rules and the law.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Summer blackouts a possibility in Texas

SAN ANTONIO — A large part of the country, including Texas, is at risk for summer blackouts. NERC known as the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, oversees the power grid for our continent. It presented its summer assessment Wednesday. Most of the country from the Great Lakes to the...
TEXAS STATE

