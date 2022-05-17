17-year-old charged in murder of Northwest HS student Jai’lyn Jones

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — It’s been months since MCPS high school student Jai’lyn Jones, was found dead in a nearby creek, and on Monday police announced that they have a suspect in custody.

17-year-old Ta’QuawnHhenderson is being charged with first-degree murder and as an adult for the death of 17-year-old Jai’lyn Jones. Jones went missing in early January and was found 2 weeks later. According to police, Jones was stabbed multiple times and connected Henderson to the crime by DNA evidence found on bloody clothes.

“At this point in time we don’t have a motive,” said MPDD Chief Marcus Jones. “All I will state is we do know that they knew each other. There was a relationship between the two, of course, they went to high school together.”

On Monday a judge ordered Henderson who appeared virtually to be held without bond. Jai’lyn’s mother, Alexis Jone was present and was asked to leave the courtroom after an emotional outburst… she claims her son was bullied by Henderson. In a video posted to Instagram said she wants Henderson’s family to be held accountable as well.

“You pulled the rug out from under my feet, and you robbed me my opportunity to grow and develop with my family,” said Jones. “A child who I loved and adored a child who your child harassed and bullied every day and tormented.”

Henderson is being held without bond and is expected back in court on May 27. Following the news of an arrest, Northwest High School’s principal sent a letter to families saying there will be mental health support and a community meeting soon.

