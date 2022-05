TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Crews have started pouring concrete for the westbound lanes of the U.S. 60 freeway in Tempe but there’s still no timetable of when it’ll reopen following a water main break 11 days ago. ADOT and the City of Tempe said they removed around 34,000 square feet of the freeway and workers began the repaving process with 14-inch-thick concrete late Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday. “We don’t have a timeline. I think obviously what’s important to us is to build a highway the safest way we possibly can and build it to the quality we don’t have to come back here and fix it,” said Tempe’s civil engineer, Chris Kabala.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO