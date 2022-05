If you or someone you know needs help, the hotline is 24/7 — 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or visit the website at suicidepreventionlifeline.org. PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Summer starts this week for school kids across Arizona, bringing a lot of stress and pressure for students. With at least six teen suicides at Valley high schools over the last month, parents are worried about losing more kids in a cluster contagion. It’s not the first time Arizona has seen a spike in teen suicides. Pediatric epidemiologists say suicides are as transmissible as any other virus, and we must do more to protect our kids.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO