Video of KC apartment break-in posted on TikTok, goes viral

**Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story referenced a different apartment building on Grand Boulevard. The incident took place at “Grand Boulevard Lofts” and the story has been corrected. We apologize for the error**

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri woman said she was terrorized in her apartment on Valentine’s Day. The suspects — still out there.

FOX4 told you about the break-in back in February . The victim in this case is hoping you will take a second look. She said since this happened she’s had to move and upped her security.

The woman said recently she found out a stranger posted the video of the break-in on TikTok. However, those eight million views aren’t helping police catch the people responsible.

When the man pried at her apartment door with a crowbar, she was on the other side watching through her peep hole.

“My first thought was like this isn’t real. This can’t be happening,” the woman said.

It happened a downtown apartment complex on Valentine’s Day morning. FOX4 is concealing the identity of the woman who lived in the apartment for her safety.

“It’s been hard to live on my own since then. To sleep at night knowing that they haven’t been caught,” she said.

The woman said it started the night before around 11 p.m. when she got a knock on the door by a woman she didn’t know.

“I got a weird feeling, and I didn’t recognize her. I lived on a pretty high up floor so I wasn’t sure why someone would be at my door that I didn’t know, and I was alone,” the woman said.

She called her mom and they figured it was a mix-up and she went to bed.

“A loud sound that woke me up around 1 a.m.,” she said.

This was the first time they tried to break into her door. It didn’t work and they came back with a crowbar. She was terrified, grabbed her phone, and ran into her bathroom for safety.

“They immediately started body slamming my bathroom door. So I was on the phone with 911 trying to give them my location. We fought against the bathroom door. I was trying to hold it shut with my body weight,” she said.

She said it took her screaming at the top of her lungs to get them to leave. They are seen on video running out of the apartment. Three months later and no one is under arrest.

The woman said she’s tried to recover from the incident. She moved to a new area, got security for her new residence, and is working through the emotions.

However, recently she was scrolling on TikTok when a familiar video appeared on her ‘for you page.’ The video was shared by a stranger across the country with no context, and nothing to lead people to contact police about their identity.

It’s gone viral with more than eight million views.

“Shocking. I didn’t believe it at first. It was crazy that it’s a randomized app and you just get random videos and that popped up on my “for you page” and to see that it’s viral was so shocking,” she said.

She’s asking for people to share the video, not for views, but for justice.

“It would be a lot of peace of mind and relief,” she said.

If you have any information on who broke into her apartment reach out to KCPD or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477. You can remain anonymous.

