Storm Tracker Shoutout: Haysville Middle School

By Lisa Teachman
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d2lPC_0fgP6SFW00

There is no place like home! It was a beautiful day to take Storm Tracker 3 south to my hometown of Haysville and visit my old stomping grounds! It has been a few decades since I walked these halls. Proud to say my 6th grade class was one of the first to walk through the renovated school after the name was changed from the Haysville Jr. High School way back when. Now, they have three gymnasiums. The one where I had the opportunity to speak to this group of 7th graders is actually their storm shelter!

I was invited to speak about the history of tornadoes that impacted Haysville in the 1990s. Our town was hit by two tornadoes in less than 10 years. The first was on April 26, 1991, which hit the northwest and northern parts of town. The second hit on May 3, 1999. The latter tornado tracked north along the railroad tracks, damaging homes and businesses on both sides of the tracks as the tornado tore into Wichita.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OyPa9_0fgP6SFW00

I also caught up with their principal who is retiring this year, Dr. Maurer. A sincere congratulations on serving our school district since starting as a teacher at Campus High School in the 1980s. Dr. Maurer was was my freshman geometry teacher and I learned a lot from him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zsBJ_0fgP6SFW00

Thank you so much, Haysville Middle School! If you would like Ronelle, Erika, Warren or me to visit your school or you have a special event you would like one of us to speak at, send me an email at lisa.teachman@ksn.com .

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

