LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A tribute to the fallen officers within Lexington County was highlighted by the recent death of one of their own. On April 24th, Police Officer Drew Barr was shot and murdered while responding to a routine call in the city of Cayce. His sacrifice will forever be remembered as his name will be etched in stone and added to 17 others that gave their life.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO