Greeley, CO

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into pickup truck that turned in front of him

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
A motorcyclist died Saturday after crashing into a pickup truck that turned in front of him, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Around 10:25 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of 1st Avenue and 22nd Street for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Greeley police. His identity will be released by the Weld County Coroner once next-of-kin have been notified.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, police said.

According to Greeley police, the motorcyclist was traveling south on 1st Avenue approaching 22nd Street when the driver of the pickup truck, who was traveling north, turned left onto 22nd Street in front of the motorcycle.

The investigation is ongoing, Greeley police said. The roadway was closed for roughly 3.5 hours as investigators processed the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the department at 970-350-9605.

