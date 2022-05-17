ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

PHOTOS: Richmond fire displaces four residents

By Ivy Tan
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four people in Richmond are without a home after a fire swept through the second floor of their two-story duplex Monday evening.

Richmond Fire crews battle commercial building fire in Richmond’s Southside

Firemen arrived on the corner of Price and Leigh Streets before 9 p.m. They isolated the fire to the building’s exterior, quickly putting it out. There have been no reported injuries and all residents of the building were evacuated outside safely.

Fire crews had to cut the building’s power, according to Battalion Chief Dave Pulliam. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ngWQt_0fgP5CTl00
An apartment fire being extinguished in Richmond. (Credit: Deanna Allbrittin / 8News WRIC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4uBn_0fgP5CTl00
An apartment fire being extinguished in Richmond. (Credit: Deanna Allbrittin / 8News WRIC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47SHx9_0fgP5CTl00
An apartment fire being extinguished in Richmond. (Credit: Deanna Allbrittin / 8News WRIC)
