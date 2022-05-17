PHOTOS: Richmond fire displaces four residents
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four people in Richmond are without a home after a fire swept through the second floor of their two-story duplex Monday evening.Richmond Fire crews battle commercial building fire in Richmond’s Southside
Firemen arrived on the corner of Price and Leigh Streets before 9 p.m. They isolated the fire to the building’s exterior, quickly putting it out. There have been no reported injuries and all residents of the building were evacuated outside safely.
Fire crews had to cut the building’s power, according to Battalion Chief Dave Pulliam. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0