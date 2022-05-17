ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

After Buffalo, House Democrats to tee up vote on domestic terrorism bill

By Scott Wong
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — In response to the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, House Democrats plan to tee up a vote on legislation to combat the growing threat of white supremacist and other domestic extremist groups. Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., told reporters Monday night that his panel...

www.nbcnews.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul dismisses question about past NRA endorsement

Gov. Kathy Hochul doubled down on state plans to reduce gun violence in the aftermath of Buffalo's mass shooting over the weekend, dismissing questions Wednesday about gubernatorial opponent U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi's calls for Hochul to be held accountable for her high favorability rating with the National Rifle Association during her tenure in Congress in the early 2010s.
BUFFALO, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Proposes Gun Law Reforms

The Mass Shooting that occured on Saturday, May 14, 2022, took 10 innocent lives in Buffalo and rocked our community to its soul. Officials from New York State are looking to make some changes to reduce the probability of something like this from happening again in New York. In a...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Exclusive Video: Zeldin touts NRA record, blasts NY gun laws at campaign stop weeks before Buffalo massacre

Gun rights positions held by a New York Republican making a bid for governor are now under scrutiny in light of the mass shooting in Buffalo. In video of a recent campaign stop obtained exclusively by Spectrum News NY1, Rep. Lee Zeldin calls for repealing New York’s SAFE Act, which expanded gun regulations after the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting.
BUFFALO, NY
Washington Examiner

Biden's Buffalo hypocrisy

Today, President Joe Biden proved me right. After the horrific tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin, this past December, I claimed that had the victims been predominantly black instead of predominantly white, he would have visited the city. But since the Waukesha victims were white, Biden blew them off and made up an excuse not to visit. Yet with the horrific tragedy in Buffalo, New York, where the victims were mostly black, Biden miraculously has time and is visiting the city today. His pandering is absolutely repulsive.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

After Buffalo shooting, Stefanik faces scrutiny for past Facebook posts

Social media posts by North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik are coming under new scrutiny after a mass shooting in Buffalo that left 10 people dead. Last year, Stefanik shared posts that critics say peddled a racist conspiracy theory, which appeared in the gunman’s alleged manifesto. In the posts, Stefanik...
BUFFALO, NY
americasvoice.org

Press Call: ‘Replacement’ Theory, ‘Invasion’ and The Anti‑Immigrant Fight To End Asylum

A recording of the call can be found here. Washington, DC — This morning, El Paso Democratic Congressperson Veronica Escobar, joined experts on anti-democracy movements, white nationalism, and anti-immigrant hate groups to discuss how political rhetoric and the long-term strategies of these groups to dramatically curtail access to asylum are aligning. While the press conference was scheduled before the mass killings in Buffalo over the weekend, the white nationalist themes of the shooter’s manifesto underscore how ‘replacement’ and ‘invasion’ are deeply connected to acts of violence. The anti-democracy goals of building political power and maintaining a white majority in the United States is driving a lot of political debate, nowhere more so than in the immigration space.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Assembly Leader Pushing To Make Gun Makers Pay For Deadly Buffalo Shooting

If she can make it happen, gun manufacturers could be held financially responsible for deaths and injuries caused by their weapons in the Buffalo mass shooting. I had a chance to speak with NYS Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes about the mass shooting that took place in Buffalo on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, about 200 miles southeast of Buffalo, used what NPR says is a Bushmaster XM-15, an AR-15-style rifle to gun down 10 people and injured 3 others. Police also allegedly found a second rifle and a shotgun in his vehicle.
BUFFALO, NY
saobserver.com

‘…IT SHOULDN’T TAKE A WHITE SUPREMACIST TO SHOOT UP OUR COMMUNITY FOR PEOPLE TO CARE…’

White Supremacist Plans, Re-hearses, and Executes 10 Black people in Buffalo, NY Grocery Store. On Saturday, May 14th, 18-year-old Peyton Gendron opened fire in Tops supermarket in Buffalo New York killing ten and injuring three others. In hopes of “cleansing” the nation, 11 of the 13 victims are Black, two were white. The gunman drove 200 miles away from hometown of Conklin, N.Y. arriving in east Buffalo a day before to conduct “reconnaissance” on the grocery store, authorities said. Like San Antonio, the east side is the heart of the Black community in Buffalo and is still predominantly a black neighborhood. Marlene Brown, 58, resident of Buffalo and who lives blocks away from the grocery store for more than a decade said “We don’t want to be protected after the fact,” “We want to be protected like we matter,” and “without it taking a white supremacist shooting up our community.” She added, “Time and time again they’ve shown nobody cares about us here. It’s a pattern.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wnynewsnow.com

Buffalo Shooter’s Previous Threat Raises Red-Flag Questions

BUFFALO (AP) – Less than a year before he opened fire and killed 10 people in a racist attack at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store, 18-year-old Payton Gendron was investigated for making a threatening statement at his high school. New York has a “red flag” law designed to...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Borrello Announces Bill to Rename Route 394 in Randolph After Late Iraq Veteran

State Senator George Borrello on Tuesday announced legislation that would rename a section of highway in Cattaraugus County in honor of an area native who died while serving in Iraq. The bill would rename Route 394 in the Town of Randolph as the "Staff Sergeant David Textor Memorial Highway." U.S. Army Staff Sergeant David Textor, a Jamestown native who graduated from Randolph Central School, was killed in action in July 2008 while conducting combat operations in Mosul, Iraq.
RANDOLPH, NY
WETM 18 News

A closer look into NYS Red Flag Law

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As New York is trying to heal from the tragedy that took place in Buffalo this past weekend, the gun debate is ramping up once again. Some people are pushing for more gun control, others are pushing for more mental health evaluations. Back in June of 2021, New York State Police arrived […]
LAW

