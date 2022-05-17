New Chicago curfews implemented after violence at Millennium Park

CHICAGO - There's a new proposal to save two historic Chicago skyscrapers from demolition. The Century and Consumer buildings on State Street near Adams were built in early 1910. "These two skyscrapers on that corner in the Loop tell a story about what Chicago was like back then," said Lee...
CHICAGO - A Chicago chef who was brutally beaten during a carjacking is no longer in a coma and has been moved to a care center. The family of Jin Yut Lew says his memory and speech are not back yet, but that he can follow commands. Lew was robbed,...
CHICAGO - The sale and possession of "ghost guns" in Illinois became illegal Wednesday after Gov.J.B. Pritzker signed a bill aimed at eliminating the unserialized firearms. Ghost guns are homemade weapons that are untraceable and don't need a background check to be acquired. They can be purchased online and can be assembled in just 15 minutes.
CHICAGO - The city of Chicago is taking steps to help curb the opioid epidemic. Starting Thursday, those seeking treatment for opioid use disorder can receive immediate care through a medication-assisted recovery program. It's available regardless of insurance or ability to pay.
Air conditioning controversy: Alderman says apartment where 3 women died won't turn on A/C until June. Three women were found dead at a Chicago apartment building without air conditioning, and the alderman said that building officials told her they don't turn on the A/C until June 1 no matter how hot it gets.
CHICAGO - The Chicago area could soon move into the "high" level of COVID-19 transmission, according to a new warning Tuesday from city health officials. The Department of Public Health said that while the county, including Chicago, remains in the "medium community level", that could change soon based on case counts and hospitalizations.
CHICAGO - A Chicago billionaire and businessman says he is ready to move his company out of Chicago because of the crime. Ken Griffin runs the Citadel hedge fund and Citadel Securities. His headquarters is on South Dearborn Street. But now, Griffin is looking to expand his current offices in...
CHICAGO - Two people were wounded by gunfire down the street from an elementary school in Little Village where classes had just gotten out Tuesday afternoon. No students at Finkl Academy were injured, but classes had ended 15 minutes earlier and many students were standing around the school building in the 2300 block of South Western Avenue.
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning construction workers in South Shore, Woodlawn and Grand Crossing of a series of robberies recently on the South Side. In each case, two robbers approached men doing construction work at apartment buildings, according to a community alert from police. They then displayed a handgun,...
CHICAGO - A person was killed and four others were wounded in a mass shooting Thursday on the Near North Side. The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. near Chicago Avenue and State Street, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern. One person died...
CHICAGO - A memorial is planned for Monty and Rose — the pair of rare birds that captured the hearts of Chicagoans. On Tuesday, the group called "Chicago Piping Plovers" announced a commemoration will take place at Montrose Beach on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The remembrance is for Monty,...
CHICAGO - The mayor of west suburban Maywood was arrested last week after police allegedly found him asleep and intoxicated behind the wheel on the Kennedy Expressway. Nathaniel George Booker, 37, faces a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol and was cited for obstructing drivers on a highway, Chicago police said.
SKOKIE, Ill. - Chicago companies are finding a solution to the labor shortage. They are tapping into the special needs community to fill vital roles. Skokie-based Shore Community Services trains individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to work in many fields. They partner with dozens of local companies to place...
CHICAGO - Two people were shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon when gunfire erupted just steps away from a Little Village elementary school. Just after 3 p.m., gunfire was exchanged near 23rd Place and Western Avenue, Chicago police said. The shooting unfolded in the parking lot of Donald’s Famous Hot Dogs, which is located across the street from Finkl Academy.
CHICAGO - The wait to get a firearm permit in Illinois is back down to pre-pandemic levels. At one point, firearm owners were reporting it took two years to receive a FOID card. But now, there’s a new issue: delayed Concealed Carry License renewals. Firearm instructors are reporting those...
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys are facing charges in the armed carjackings of a pair of rideshare drivers on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old and 16-year-old were identified by police as the suspects who took a 26-year-old rideshare driver's vehicle at gunpoint Saturday in the 5600 block of South Indiana Avenue, officials said.
CHICAGO - Chicago Police have charged a 19-year-old Oak Park man for a vicious armed robbery and shooting in Lincoln Park earlier this month that nearly killed a culinary arts student from Atlanta. Police say Tyshon Brownlee is part of a crew that could be responsible for more than 20...
CHICAGO - A 63-year-old man was shot at a gas station in West Garfield Park Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 300 block of West Garfield. At about 3:30 p.m., the man was inside of a vehicle, when an unknown suspect produced a gun and fired shots, police said.
CHICAGO - A woman was found shot dead Wednesday night in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Kiyasha Truitt, 21, was found shot in the head around 10 p.m. in the basement bathroom of a residence in the 200 block of West 105th Street, police said. No one is...
CHICAGO - A teenager was charged in connection with an attempted carjacking Tuesday afternoon in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was arrested around 1:41 p.m. less than an hour after police said he tried to steal a vehicle from a 37-year-old man in the 1500 block of East Harper Court, police said.
