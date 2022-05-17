ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Chicago curfews implemented after violence at Millennium Park

New proposal would save 2 downtown Chicago skyscrapers from demolition

CHICAGO - There's a new proposal to save two historic Chicago skyscrapers from demolition. The Century and Consumer buildings on State Street near Adams were built in early 1910. "These two skyscrapers on that corner in the Loop tell a story about what Chicago was like back then," said Lee...
Illinois bans 'ghost guns,' becoming first Midwestern state to do so

CHICAGO - The sale and possession of "ghost guns" in Illinois became illegal Wednesday after Gov.J.B. Pritzker signed a bill aimed at eliminating the unserialized firearms. Ghost guns are homemade weapons that are untraceable and don't need a background check to be acquired. They can be purchased online and can be assembled in just 15 minutes.
'I'm concerned': Chicago could soon reach 'high' COVID level, city's top doc says

CHICAGO - The Chicago area could soon move into the "high" level of COVID-19 transmission, according to a new warning Tuesday from city health officials. The Department of Public Health said that while the county, including Chicago, remains in the "medium community level", that could change soon based on case counts and hospitalizations.
Chicago crime: 2 shot near elementary school in Little Village

CHICAGO - Two people were wounded by gunfire down the street from an elementary school in Little Village where classes had just gotten out Tuesday afternoon. No students at Finkl Academy were injured, but classes had ended 15 minutes earlier and many students were standing around the school building in the 2300 block of South Western Avenue.
Robbers targeting construction workers in Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning construction workers in South Shore, Woodlawn and Grand Crossing of a series of robberies recently on the South Side. In each case, two robbers approached men doing construction work at apartment buildings, according to a community alert from police. They then displayed a handgun,...
Chicago mass shooting: 1 killed, 4 wounded in Near North Side shooting

CHICAGO - A person was killed and four others were wounded in a mass shooting Thursday on the Near North Side. The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. near Chicago Avenue and State Street, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern. SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE!. One person died...
Memorial planned for Chicago's beloved Piping Plovers Monty and Rose

CHICAGO - A memorial is planned for Monty and Rose — the pair of rare birds that captured the hearts of Chicagoans. On Tuesday, the group called "Chicago Piping Plovers" announced a commemoration will take place at Montrose Beach on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The remembrance is for Monty,...
Skokie-based company trains individuals with disabilities to fill vital roles

SKOKIE, Ill. - Chicago companies are finding a solution to the labor shortage. They are tapping into the special needs community to fill vital roles. Skokie-based Shore Community Services trains individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to work in many fields. They partner with dozens of local companies to place...
Gunfire erupts at Chicago hot dog stand across from Little Village school

CHICAGO - Two people were shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon when gunfire erupted just steps away from a Little Village elementary school. Just after 3 p.m., gunfire was exchanged near 23rd Place and Western Avenue, Chicago police said. The shooting unfolded in the parking lot of Donald’s Famous Hot Dogs, which is located across the street from Finkl Academy.
Teens charged with carjacking Chicago rideshare drivers at gunpoint

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys are facing charges in the armed carjackings of a pair of rideshare drivers on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old and 16-year-old were identified by police as the suspects who took a 26-year-old rideshare driver's vehicle at gunpoint Saturday in the 5600 block of South Indiana Avenue, officials said.
Woman, 21, found shot to death in Chicago home

CHICAGO - A woman was found shot dead Wednesday night in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Kiyasha Truitt, 21, was found shot in the head around 10 p.m. in the basement bathroom of a residence in the 200 block of West 105th Street, police said. No one is...
Boy, 17, charged with attempted carjacking in Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A teenager was charged in connection with an attempted carjacking Tuesday afternoon in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was arrested around 1:41 p.m. less than an hour after police said he tried to steal a vehicle from a 37-year-old man in the 1500 block of East Harper Court, police said.
