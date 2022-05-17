ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen accused of armed carjacking at Desert Regional Medical Center parking structure

By Jesus Reyes
 3 days ago
A 17-year-old was arrested after an armed carjacking at the parking structure at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs Monday morning.

The theft happened at around 7:45 a.m.

Police said the victim told officers that a male approached her after she had just parked her vehicle in the parking structure. The male pointed a handgun at her and demanded her keys and car.

"Fearing for her safety, the victim turned over her keys and the suspect fled in the victim's vehicle," reads a news release by the Palm Springs Police Department.

The vehicle was equipped with the GPS tracking system OnStar which helped police find the vehicle in the 17000 block of Sanborn Street in North Palm Springs.

Police said detectives arrived and found an adult and two juveniles inside the vehicle. The subjects attempted to flee into a nearby residence but were detained.

A further investigation revealed the primary suspect, a 17-year-old, was at a residence in Desert Hot Springs. They were arrested and booked into the Indio Juvenile Hall where they face charges of Carjacking, Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Conspiracy.

Police said detectives are reviewing evidence and will consider charges on the adult and two juveniles as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information that can assist PSPD investigators is asked to call PSPD at 760-327 1441 or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867 .

#Carjacking Assault
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

