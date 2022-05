There's no denying the impact that the loss of life from the pandemic has caused us. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who didn't lose a loved one to COVID-19. On a personal note, this writer lost two family members back-to-back during the pandemic, and to think that more Idahoans died from other causes, it makes you think just how scary those numbers are.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO