Detroit, MI

New round of free COVID tests available online for Americans

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – If you’d like to have more free at-home COVID-19 tests, now is your chance, as the...

www.clickondetroit.com

chelseaupdate.com

May 21: Chelsea City Council to Interview Five City Manager Candidates

The Chelsea City Council will interview five city manager candidates on Saturday, May 21 beginning at 9:15 a.m. These interviews will be conducted in-person in the City Council Chambers and they are open to anyone interested in attending. There is also be a Zoom option found below, and these interviews will be available for viewing on the city’s website following the interviews.
CHELSEA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan COVID cases are on the rise: Is it time to mask up again?

Michigan COVID cases are on the rise again, and many residents are wondering: How serious is the current situation?. On Wednesday Michigan reported 29,267 new COVID cases and 78 deaths over the past week. Hospitals have never stopped using masks, and officials say it might be a good idea to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Free COVID tests offered as Michigan sees another rise in cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks for people in several Metro Detroit counties due to high COVID spread. The closest to Mid-Michigan is Livingston County. As cases rise, resident can order more at-home COVID tests from the government. The program allows three...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
MetroTimes

Michigan congressional candidate Carl Marlinga may be a Democrat, but his favorite Supreme Court justices are uncompromising conservatives

Carl Marlinga, the apparent frontrunner in the Democratic primary for a new U.S. House seat in Macomb and Oakland counties, previously aligned himself with conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices in a survey from an anti-abortion group. Marglina filled out the Right to Life-LIFESPAN survey in 2012 when he was a...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit offers free services to those who test positive for COVID-19

DETROIT – Detroiters who test positive for COVID-19 can take advantage of a new program launched in Detroit. Michigan and the city of Detroit are partnering up to expand services to residents with COVID -19. Officials state that the Detroit Health Department is the only health department in the...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Neighbors divided over new peacock in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – A peacock has found a home in Garden City, but not everyone is thrilled to welcome him into the neighborhood. Neighbors have named him Rodney, and his presence has divided the community about whether he should be allowed to stay. The Indian Peacock is a...
GARDEN CITY, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: May 18, 2022: Michigan Supreme Court weighs making Juneteenth a state court holiday

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The Michigan Supreme Court is weighing options to make Juneteenth a state court holiday, WKAR’s Kevin Lavery reports. Earlier Wednesday, the court took public comments on a proposal to either add Juneteenth as another court holiday or substitute it for either the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve. The court has received about 50 comments on the proposal. Some address the financial cost of paying overtime to ensure Michigan courts are staffed during the holiday. Michigan Supreme Court spokesperson John Nevin says that’s an issue because state court funding is decentralized. “So we actually have, I think, 160 different funding units. That’s certainly a factor the Supreme Court will consider in deciding whether to make it a court holiday. One set of rules, which would make sense.” Nevin says there’s no deadline for the court to make a decision. Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas learned they had been emancipated.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposes $500 tax rebate

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State Capitol is awash in money, both federal and tax revenue. The take so far in Michigan tax revenue alone has blown by what was estimated, conservatively $2.8 billion. Now there are dueling proposals about how to get it back to you. Michigan Governor...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Attorney for jobless claimants asks judge to stop Michigan from garnishing their wages

A lawyer speaking on behalf of claimants who were told they were overpaid benefits during the pandemic argued Tuesday that the courts need to intervene and stop Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency from garnishing wages and seizing tax refunds from those claimants. David Blanchard, who is representing the claimants in a lawsuit against the agency, made the argument at a Michigan Court of Claims hearing Tuesday in Lansing. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
tricitytimes-online.com

First mammal deaths from disease reported locally

TRI-CITY AREA — The state’s first confirmation of highly pathogenic avian influenza having spread to wild mammals has been made locally. Last week, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) announced that three red fox kits—collected last month from three separate dens in Lapeer, St. Clair and Macomb counties—died after contracting highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a disease that’s already affecting wild birds and poultry in more than 30 states.
LAPEER, MI

