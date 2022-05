COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus city leaders announced more than $16 million in funding on Thursday for summer youth programs aimed at preventing violence and promoting education. Of the funding provided, Ginther said nearly $8 million will go toward programs to promote safety among the city’s younger population. An additional $5.3 million will be allocated toward mentorship and educational opportunities, while another roughly $3 million will go to workforce development programs.

