Sharon Pendegayosh

Susan Gagnon, 74, of Rice Lake, Minnesota died on May 17, 2022 at the Sanford Bagley Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Phillip's Episcopal Church in Rice Lake, Minnesota. A wake will begin the evening before on Monday, May 23, 2022 beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the St. Phillip's Episcopal Church and continue until the time of the service. Interment will be held at St. Phillip's Episcopal Cemetery. The Cease Family Funeral Home of Bagley assisted the family with arrangements.
July 24, 1976 ~ May 16, 2022 (age 45) Adonya Kaye Pacheco, age 45, formerly of Cloquet, Minnesota, lost her battle with addiction and entered the spirit world on Monday, May 16, 2021. Adonya, fondly known as "Bootsie", was born July 24, 1976, to Salvador Pacheco and Teresa (Belcourt) Kingbird...
It is with great sadness that Jeanette Robinson and Justin Begay of Duluth, Minnesota, announce the birth and death of their much-loved daughter, Justice Jean Robinson-Begay on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. She will live forever in the hearts of her parents. A private graveside service was held at Tuttle Cemetery, Inger.
Today, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) announced it will invest a $2 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to restore and revitalize brownfield locations in four target areas: the Lake Street corridor and West Broadway corridor in Minneapolis, University Avenue corridor in Saint Paul, and the City of Cass Lake in northern Minnesota.
DULUTH - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced five brownfields grants to Minnesota communities on Wednesday - $4.5 million from President Joe Biden's infrastructure law that will go toward cleaning up areas of blight and contamination. Recipients include the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, St. Paul Port Authority, Red Lake Band...
A federal jury in Minneapolis has awarded a college student more than $111 million in damages - possibly the largest award of its kind in Minnesota history - after finding that negligent care of his injured leg after surgery led to extreme pain and permanent disability. The jury reached its...
A motorist attempting to flee police in Rochester didn't get far when she turned onto a street under construction and got stuck in freshly poured concrete. An officer tried to stop a 53-year-old woman for a traffic violation about 5:30 p.m. Monday when she yelled into a bullhorn "Oh, look! I'm getting pulled over." But instead of stopping, she cut off oncoming traffic and turned left off W. Silver Lake Drive , said Amanda Grayson, a spokeswoman for the Rochester Police Department.
Red Lake, MN-The Red Lake School Board has selected four finalists to interview for the school district's superintendent position. The finalists are:. • Barbara Muckenhirn, Principal, Princeton High School, Princeton, MN. • Amanda Norman, Elementary Principal, Red Lake Schools, Red Lake, MN. • Jamie Cole, Associate Superintendent, Northampton County Public...
Angela Reichert's 13-year-old child doesn't need inpatient care but has been in the hospital for a month - stuck there because a combination of autism and easily-triggered aggression makes the teen tough for anyone else to handle. Hennepin County took over custody when a string of outbursts left the mother...
The city of Minneapolis has agreed to pay $1.5 million plus legal fees to a 29-year-old St. Paul man found not guilty last year on charges related to shooting at police officers during the unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd in 2020. In the days after Floyd's killing,...
A Rochester educator is being recognized by the National Education Association for a commitment to equity, diversity and her work engaging the Century High School community. Natalia Benjamin, Minnesota's 2021 teacher of the year, was one of five educators who last week received the Horace Mann Award for Teaching Excellence in Washington, D.C.
