Sharon Pendegayosh

Susan Gagnon, 74, of Rice Lake, Minnesota died on May 17, 2022 at the Sanford Bagley Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Phillip's Episcopal Church in Rice Lake, Minnesota. A wake will begin the evening before on Monday, May 23, 2022 beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the St. Phillip's Episcopal Church and continue until the time of the service. Interment will be held at St. Phillip's Episcopal Cemetery. The Cease Family Funeral Home of Bagley assisted the family with arrangements.

BAGLEY, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO