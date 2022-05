Four people face charges in Austin County after authorities recovered numerous items reported stolen from several counties. On Tuesday, the Austin County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service regarding the possible location of stolen property in the 3400 block of Oil Field Road, northeast of Bellville. The owner of the stolen construction equipment reached out to Fort Bend County investigators, who later contacted the Austin County Sheriff’s Office.

AUSTIN COUNTY, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO