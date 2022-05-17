ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Burlington airport, parks expect more revenue

By Sam Israel
 3 days ago

Several Queen City departments presented their forecasted 2023 budgets to the city council on Monday evening.

The Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront expects to see revenue increase in the 2023 budget, thanks in part to the Canadian border reopening. In 2018, the department found that one third of campground visitors and more than half of Waterfront visitors came from Canada.

The Burlington International Airport is optimistic as well. For the past several years, the airport strongly relied on federal money to stay afloat during the pandemic. After needing to use over $6 million in Federal stimulus money this year, the Airport does not expect to rely that much on stimulus money moving forward.

Acting Director Nic Longo credits the revenue increase to more passengers traveling.

