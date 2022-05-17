Former Fife standout Sekai Afoa-Asoau commits to UW Huskies

Former Fife High School football standout Sekai Afoa-Asoau is returning home to play for the Washington Huskies.

Afoa-Asoau, a former all-state selection at Fife who played at College of San Mateo in California last season as a defensive end and edge rusher, announced his commitment to the hometown program Monday on Twitter.

He committed following a visit to campus last weekend, choosing UW over offers from 17 more programs .

Last fall, Afoa-Asoau collected 20 tackles, including two for losses, three pass break-ups and a forced fumble and recovery returned for a touchdown on the defensive line in 11 games at College of San Mateo .

During his impressive high school career, Afoa-Asoau was a Class 2A first-team all-state pick at tight end by the Associated Press as a senior in 2018, as well as an honorable mention selection at linebacker.

He tallied 11 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns that season, and added 54 tackles including 10 for losses, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Afoa-Asoau was named the 2A SPSL Mountain Division co-defensive player of the year that season after helping the Trojans claim a second consecutive undefeated division title as well as a league championship .

He was also key in Fife’s storied run to the 2A state semifinals as a senior — which is the best finish in program history.

At UW, he also joins former Fife teammate Ulumoo Ale. Ale, a junior, joined the Huskies’ defensive line this spring after appearing in every game the past three seasons on UW’s offensive line.

Afoa-Asoau joins an incoming 2022 group that also includes nine more transfers and eight high school signees .