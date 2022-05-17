ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Man's body recovered after Milwaukee 2-alarm fire

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire near 34th...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 1

wtmj.com

5-year-old boy died from likely fentanyl poisoning

MILWAUKEE- A 5-year-old boy found unresponsive in a home on Milwaukee’s north side last Wednesday likely died as a result of a drug overdose. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Kayden Jones. A report released today classified his death as a possible drug overdose and homicide.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Shots fired at officers, suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a man who allegedly shot toward officers near 30th and Brown late Wednesday, May 18. Officers were following up on a missing person investigation in the area shortly after 9 p.m. when, police said, a suspect in a vehicle fired "multiple rounds toward" the officers and fled.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Legally blind man killed near 37th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- A blind Milwaukee man was murdered Monday night, May 16, near 37th and Burleigh. He's another victim of gun violence that plagued the city this week. Thirty-one-year-old Deshawn Lumas was just 12 days away from his 32nd birthday. He was shot at his home and later died at the hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Town Of Lisbon, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

18th and Chambers shooting: Man wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, May 18 near 18th and Chambers. It happened at approximately 10:57 p.m. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pregnant woman pushed to ground, suspect arrested: Racine police

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police said Thursday, May 19 that a suspect has been arrested after pushing a pregnant woman to the ground in April. Caught on camera, the suspect – now identified as 30-year-old Joshua Lewis – was seen approaching the woman and pushing her near 11th and Villa on April 11.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2018 gas station shooting: Milwaukee man accused, charged

MILWAUKEE - Charges have been filed in connection with a 2018 shooting incident at a gas station at 27th and Lisbon. One man was wounded in that incident. Now, 24-year-old Deandre Brown of Milwaukee faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless injury. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts) According to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
#House Fire
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 5-year-old's death probable fentanyl overdose

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the possible overdose death of a 5-year-old child. Investigators say it may have been caused by fentanyl exposure. Milwaukee police said the young boy was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at a home near 37th and Green Tree Wednesday, May 11. A 24-year-old woman...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired at Milwaukee police near 23rd and Locust, man charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after he allegedly shot at police near 23rd and Locust on May 10. The accused, 42-year-old Donnie Williams, is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Police were called to the area of 24th and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near Appleton and Capitol: police

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly before noon Thursday near Appleton Avenue and Capitol Drive. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries and arrived at the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Shots Fired at MPD Officers

MILWAUKEE, WI – On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at approximately 9:09 p.m., MPD officers were in the area of the 3000 block of W. Brown Street. Officers were following up on a missing person investigation, when a suspect in a vehicle fired multiple rounds towards the officers and fled from the area. The officers provided a description of the suspect vehicle over the radio. No one was struck from the gunfire and none of the officers fired their weapon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGNtv.com

17-year-old shot, killed in vehicle on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon while in a vehicle on the Far South Side. At around 3:40 p.m., police responded to the 11700 block of South Wentworth on the report of a shooting. Police said a 17-year-old boy was inside of a vehicle...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash kills woman, Javon Robinson charged

MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a crash that killed a woman on the city's northwest side. The accused is Javon Robinson – and he faces a charge of knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended - cause death. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police investigate homicide in Greenfield, one dead

GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a homicide on the 4700 block of West Maple Leaf Circle in Greenfield. Police received a call from an out-of-state family member of the resident of this area. The caller asked police to do a welfare check, as they had received information...
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 3 men charged in incident that injured 16

MILWAUKEE - Three men are now charged with shooting and wounding multiple people in one of three shootings downtown Milwaukee last week that injured 16 people. Marquise Jackson, 24, Christopher Murry, 23, and Lemont Siller, 21, were charged Wednesday, May 18 with felony conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and seven counts of first-degree reckless injury in connection to the shootings near Water and Juneau on Friday, May 13.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee car thieves target Brewery District

MILWAUKEE - Car thieves are targeting certain types of cars in downtown Milwaukee and doing it in broad daylight. A woman in the Brewery District caught the whole thing on video. The car was stolen in less than two minutes – at 11 a.m. Police say Kias and Hyundais...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Man in critical condition following shooting in Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is critically wounded after being shot while outside in the Englewood neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police said around 9:02 a.m., the victim, 37, was standing outside on the 1400 block of West 72nd Place when an unknown offender in a silver sedan stopped near the victim and fired shots in his direction. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and groin and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS 58

21-year-old Milwaukee man fatally shot near 37th and Townsend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man was killed Wednesday morning, May 18. Now, his family is searching for answers. "He's the only grandson I had," James Cook. James remembers his grandson as sweet and joyful, 21-year-old Maseceo Cook. Family says Cook was riding his bike to his father's house Wednesday morning. However, he was stopped in his tracks. Cook was shot to death near 37th and Townsend.
MILWAUKEE, WI

