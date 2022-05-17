Man's body recovered after Milwaukee 2-alarm fire

MILWAUKEE- A 5-year-old boy found unresponsive in a home on Milwaukee’s north side last Wednesday likely died as a result of a drug overdose. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the boy as Kayden Jones. A report released today classified his death as a possible drug overdose and homicide.
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- A blind Milwaukee man was murdered Monday night, May 16, near 37th and Burleigh. He's another victim of gun violence that plagued the city this week. Thirty-one-year-old Deshawn Lumas was just 12 days away from his 32nd birthday. He was shot at his home and later died at the hospital.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, May 18 near 18th and Chambers. It happened at approximately 10:57 p.m. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police said Thursday, May 19 that a suspect has been arrested after pushing a pregnant woman to the ground in April. Caught on camera, the suspect – now identified as 30-year-old Joshua Lewis – was seen approaching the woman and pushing her near 11th and Villa on April 11.
MILWAUKEE - Charges have been filed in connection with a 2018 shooting incident at a gas station at 27th and Lisbon. One man was wounded in that incident. Now, 24-year-old Deandre Brown of Milwaukee faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless injury. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts) According to...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the possible overdose death of a 5-year-old child. Investigators say it may have been caused by fentanyl exposure. Milwaukee police said the young boy was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at a home near 37th and Green Tree Wednesday, May 11. A 24-year-old woman...
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after he allegedly shot at police near 23rd and Locust on May 10. The accused, 42-year-old Donnie Williams, is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Police were called to the area of 24th and...
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly before noon Thursday near Appleton Avenue and Capitol Drive. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries and arrived at the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI – On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at approximately 9:09 p.m., MPD officers were in the area of the 3000 block of W. Brown Street. Officers were following up on a missing person investigation, when a suspect in a vehicle fired multiple rounds towards the officers and fled from the area. The officers provided a description of the suspect vehicle over the radio. No one was struck from the gunfire and none of the officers fired their weapon.
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon while in a vehicle on the Far South Side. At around 3:40 p.m., police responded to the 11700 block of South Wentworth on the report of a shooting. Police said a 17-year-old boy was inside of a vehicle...
MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a crash that killed a woman on the city's northwest side. The accused is Javon Robinson – and he faces a charge of knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended - cause death. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a homicide on the 4700 block of West Maple Leaf Circle in Greenfield. Police received a call from an out-of-state family member of the resident of this area. The caller asked police to do a welfare check, as they had received information...
MILWAUKEE - Three men are now charged with shooting and wounding multiple people in one of three shootings downtown Milwaukee last week that injured 16 people. Marquise Jackson, 24, Christopher Murry, 23, and Lemont Siller, 21, were charged Wednesday, May 18 with felony conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and seven counts of first-degree reckless injury in connection to the shootings near Water and Juneau on Friday, May 13.
MILWAUKEE - Car thieves are targeting certain types of cars in downtown Milwaukee and doing it in broad daylight. A woman in the Brewery District caught the whole thing on video. The car was stolen in less than two minutes – at 11 a.m. Police say Kias and Hyundais...
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is critically wounded after being shot while outside in the Englewood neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police said around 9:02 a.m., the victim, 37, was standing outside on the 1400 block of West 72nd Place when an unknown offender in a silver sedan stopped near the victim and fired shots in his direction. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and groin and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man was killed Wednesday morning, May 18. Now, his family is searching for answers. "He's the only grandson I had," James Cook. James remembers his grandson as sweet and joyful, 21-year-old Maseceo Cook. Family says Cook was riding his bike to his father's house Wednesday morning. However, he was stopped in his tracks. Cook was shot to death near 37th and Townsend.
