Man's body recovered after Milwaukee 2-alarm fire

MILWAUKEE, WI – On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at approximately 9:09 p.m., MPD officers were in the area of the 3000 block of W. Brown Street. Officers were following up on a missing person investigation, when a suspect in a vehicle fired multiple rounds towards the officers and fled from the area. The officers provided a description of the suspect vehicle over the radio. No one was struck from the gunfire and none of the officers fired their weapon.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO